I recently found myself longing to create knee-high riding boot outfits in a strategic effort to channel a certain je ne sais quoi, if you know what I mean. Luckily, I have brands like Khaite, Totême, and Hermés, all of whom are turning out timeless yet completely of-the-moment options, to lead me in my search for the perfect pair. What I love most about these horse girl-approved shoes are how understated but versatile they are. Because while tall black boots are admittedly far from groundbreaking, the many and infinitely chic ways to wear them can feel like a revelation.

The moment I started picturing all of the different ways I could style my imaginary new equestrian-inspired footwear, I knew it was time for a serotonin-boosting *add to cart* moment. A good rule of thumb when shopping, at least for me, is that you shouldn’t purchase something (especially if it’s pricey) unless you can think of multiple ways to wear it. So with that advice, I give you my blessing to treat yourself to some riding boots, too, because I’m about to prove their return on investment to you.

Keep scrolling for 4 perfect ways to wear the style, including a shoppable edit for each look.

With A Blazer & Tights

“I’ll have what she’s having,” was my first thought when I saw this immaculate wool jacket and hosiery combination with tall boots. Get the look by combining your favorite white tee, long socks, oversized blazer with a pair of sheer black tights (for extra sauciness, try ones with a subtle seam in the back). A plain mini skirt or pleated shorts would be the perfect bottoms to pair with, but these pieces need not be the main focal point of your look, or even visible at all.

With A Scarf Coat & Stovepipe Jeans

There’s no question that Totême’s scarf-neck jacket is the It coat all over Instagram right now. Grab it in green (quickly, before it sells out!) and throw it over a pair of skinny jeans tucked into big boots (arguably the most relevant way to wear denim right now). Top it all off with Little Liffner’s Slanted Shoulder Bag for a hint of Scandinavian cool.

With A Knit Dress

Perhaps the simplest way to wear riding boots is to throw on your comfiest knit dress. This is an efficient and easy option for those who hit the snooze button every morning and need to get dressed in a hurry. You’ll look polished enough that no one will realize the look came together in less than 5 minutes.

With A Sweater & Midi Skirt

Yes, you can wear a white skirt in winter — especially when you anchor it with cold weather stompers. Give the look some extra dimension with a classic striped top and rounded black frame sunglasses.