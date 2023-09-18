My best friends and I take our girls’ night out fashion very seriously. We research the best restaurants for photo ops, share try-on hauls via FaceTime, and even find outfit inspiration from our favorite celebrity friend groups — one of them being Taylor Swift and her A-lister posse. It may be time for us to plan another GNO because on Sept. 16, Swift and Blake Lively were spotted out to dinner in NYC wearing enviable looks. For the outing to Zero Bond, Swift and Lively wore miniskirts, though their outfits could not be more polar opposites.

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s look featured a cozy black cardigan, a gray pleated skirt — one of her must-have silhouettes right now (IYKYK), and maroon knee-high boots from & Other Stories. She styled the preppy look with a mini crossbody bag from Tod’s and layered gold necklaces. Meanwhile, Lively opted for a colorful tweed skirt, a graphic T-shirt, and a patchwork Versace jacket that coordinated with her denim Chanel bag. She wore Christian Louboutin bouclé-tweed pumps. It seems like the actor is pumped for fall since she leaned into heavier fabrications than Swift did on this night.

Although the two outfits showcased the stars’ different styles, their beauty preferences did mirror each other’s. Both Swift and Lively chose a bold red lip and wore their blonde locks down in their natural beachy waves. Swift did, however, add in a subtle winged eyeliner while Lively wore just a bit of brown eyeshadow.

TatianaK / BACKGRID

This is the second time in less than a week that the two friend’s busy schedules have intersected. They both arrived in NYC at around the same time — Swift was in town for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 and Lively attended the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 runway show on Sept. 11. Aside from their one-on-one time this past weekend, on Sept. 11, they rallied together, along with Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, and Gigi Hadid for a quick bite to eat at another celebrity hotspot eatery, Emilio’s Ballato, during the hustle and bustle of NYFW.

For that group outing, Swift wore a baby blue skater dress from Alaïa paired with Prada platform suede sandals. She accessorized with another crossbody bag, this time from Mansur Gavriel, and gold jewelry from Jacquie Aiche. Lively subtly matched her friend in a vintage slip dress and tweed coat both from Chanel, and Barbie pink Christian Louboutin sandals.

(+) ROKA / BACKGRID (+) JosiahW / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Swift and Lively always make time for each other (as friends do), so don’t be surprised if another GNO from the duo pops up on your radar in the next few days. While you wait for their next going-out looks, recreate their latest outfits with the pieces below.