Lately, Selena Gomez and her stylist Erin Walsh are knocking it out of the park with the star’s outfits. Walsh has helped the actor and singer source memorable designer looks, including her Bottega Veneta birthday outfit, the fiery red Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards, and most recently, Gomez’s mini dresses in Paris. Even though she hasn’t been to any Fashion Week events yet, her off-duty outfits so far rival the front-row fashion at runway shows.

On Sept. 27, Gomez opted for two designer minis, and Selenators (her loyal fans who have been following her style choices since she touched down in Paris on Sunday) can’t decide which one they love more. One fan said the actor looked just as incredible as the guests at PFW, while another commented: “I need both of her It-girl mini dresses in my closet now.” Gomez wore her first look of the day on the way to L’Avenue restaurant in the heart of Paris. The polka dot number was from Jacquemus’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection and featured a corseted bodice, dramatic puff sleeves, and intricately placed black polka dots.

The Rare Beauty founder then accessorized with slingback pumps from Versace, a Jacquemus shoulder bag (her go-to handbag for this week), and silver earrings from Mejuri. For her beauty look, she rocked a winged-out eyeshadow design and a glossy lip.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

After debuting her adorable Jacquemus mini during the day, she chose a classic LBD for a night out in the city. Her next dress was a sparkly Versace noir number complete with the iconic Medusa motif on the straps. She wore the same sleek accessories from her first look of the day, which complemented her all-black monochromatic moment.

Her makeup and hair choices served up major night-out beauty inspo, too: she slicked back her brown locks into a chic bun and refreshed her makeup with a bold red lip. (Could she have possibly used Rare Beauty’s limited-edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade “Devoted?” Selenators, you tell us).

(+) BACKGRID (+) affinitypicture / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Gomez is certainly taking PFW by storm with her impeccable outfits, and we’re here for it. As we all keep an eye on her next move — perhaps she’ll attend the Valentino runway show with her BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham, who always goes — recreate her mini dress outfits ahead. They will be perfect for any upcoming holiday parties you’re hosting or attending.