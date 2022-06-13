Short hair during the summer is a great way to fight off scorching temperatures and humidity. “Short hairstyles provide low maintenance with less shedding and less dandruff,” shares Jasmine Rilington, hairstylist, licensed cosmetologist, and founder of The Glam Room. Not only does short hair ensure sweat doesn't get stuck to your neck and back, but with the varying styles and accessories, shorter lengths can be extremely versatile, too.

And Justin Toves-Vincilione, professional hairstylist and Authentic Beauty Concept advocate agrees: “Cutting your hair short, while liberating, can also cut down styling time,” the expert says. “With less hair to style, you can focus more on your outfit, makeup, and summer events.” Plus, even though there is less hair, the styling options are endless — it might just take a few expert ideas to freshen up your look for the season.

Whether you’re in the market to cut your hair or want to update your already short ‘do with a fresh new look, ahead, TZR spoke to a couple celebrity hairstylists to get the top insights on how to style short hair for summer 2022. Some of these styles only take five minutes, while others are a great glam moment with a bit more effort. Explore all their tips and tricks, plus the products and short hair accessories to achieve the look.

Modern Ballerina Bun

A chic It-girl bun is the key to a fresh look in hot temperatures. Plus it is a great way to keep hair out of your face and still look polished. Ideal for lobs, Toves-Vincilione recommends using Authentic Beauty Concept Nourishing Hair Oil in place of water to perfect this wet look and a soft bristle brush to sharply glide hair back. You’ll want to keep a couple hair clips and bobby pins on hand to make sure the hair is secure.

Micro Hair Clips

Adding hair accessories is one of the easiest and most playful ways to change up your signature short look. And micro hair clips are great for short hair because they draw just the right amount of attention to your length, adding flare to all textures. For added fun, you can match your hair accessories to your jewelry as seen here on Rowan Blanchard.

Finger Waves

Pin curls are another stellar summer option for short hair according to Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. Also known as finger waves, they are small curls that lay flat against the head for a defined frizz-free style. To execute at home, the pro suggests investing in a leave-in cream and working it through damp hair. “Separate hair into individual coils by twirling them around fingers,” she says. Next, press curls against scalp and secure with small clips and air dry. Lastly, remove clips and keep curls in tact.

Beaded Bob

As statement-making as cascading braids are, the braided bob is a stunning breezy and lightweight short style for summer. Not to mention this style air-dries well after the pool or beach without the hassle of tangles, tools, or a lot of time, according to Abramite. To update the look, add some beads in for a more playful aesthetic.

Retro High Pony

For lobs and shoulder grazing cuts, “Ponytails are the easiest resort to summer temperatures but that doesn’t mean they have to be basic,” says Priscilla Valles, Los Angeles-based celebrity extensionist. Liven up the everyday look with a sleek ponytail and flipped ends for a bold and romanic look. “A flip up style adds a flicked texture to the layers for shaggy effect,” Abramite tells TZR. Yes, it’s semi preppy but it’s also a beautiful tribute to popular ‘90s beauty trends, giving you height in the front and volume on the sides.

To style: create volume and texture by adding paste on damp hair with hands. “Apply paste throughout hair with fingers by lifting at the root area and flipping out ends for separated details,” Abramite continues. Next, air dry hair and scrunch to break up product for soft definition and shine. To finish, gather hair into a high ponytail and comb to neaten edges. Secure with a hair tie. If you want an extra flip, spritz hair with high protection so it’s slightly damp and with a round brush, blow dry hair to add more flick to the ends.

Pearl-Framing Hairline

Typically swirled and curled edges are all the rage, but this summer pearl accents are doing all the talking. Whether you are going to an event or just interested in playing around with your cropped look, secure pearls down with pomade or strong-holding gel for a unique and eye-catching effect.

Space Buns

Worn on Marsai Martin, Yara Shadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, and more, space buns are definitely trending this summer. “Space Buns have always been a fun fusion between Y2K and E-girl, but this season they’re getting a major edit,” Toves-Vincilione tells TZR. “Ditching the flirty and casual vibe of the past, 2022’s space buns will be runway ready, sleek, and sophisticated.” And while creating space buns for short hair isn't as seamless as those that have eight inches or more, rest assured that as long as you have the right products space buns are possible for short hair.

To style, twist two pigtails into buns and secure with two hair ties. The expert recommends Solid Pomade for a snatched look and Working Hairspray for a lightweight hairspray that will perfectly control flyaways and stray hairs.

Headband Glam

Sometimes trying out a new hairstyle can be overwhelming, which is why accessories are a seamless way to update your new short hair with no time at all. Accessorize your cut with a padded headband for a chic style that works for office meetings, brunch, and everything in between. Add a slight flip to your ends for a retro-inspired summer. As for products, Rilington recommends mousse for molding the hair before getting it into your desired look and oil sheen to add shine.