The One Fall Hair Accessory Every Fashion Girl Owns In Multiples

Unless you’re Blake Likely, you probably deal with your fair share of bad hair days. You know the feeling: looking in the mirror first thing in the morning to encounter hair woes like lots of frizz, unruly curls, or perhaps a bit of grease. In the past, you likely turned to a bottle of dry shampoo or a baseball cap to handle the situation. However, with the uptick in chic hair accessories hitting the new arrivals sections of retailers, your mane can instantly get a glamorous, put-together edge.

By now, you’ve probably noticed a slew of hair accessories from the ‘90s making a triumphant return. For starters, there’s the sought-after claw clip from the decade à la Rachel Green from Friends. Today, celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have welcomed the accessory back into their lives. And of course, the fashion-girl favorite scrunchie, which seems to be sticking around for good. (Pro tip: channel the era by teaming one of these hair accessories with a pair of mom jeans.) For those with a wedding or fancy event on the fall docket, switch things up by accessorizing with a pearl or crystal clip instead of flashy statement earrings.

Whether your hair won’t cooperate or you’re just looking to add a bit of oomph to an ensemble, a chic hair accessory has you covered. Below, find eight cute options to incorporate into your fall lineup.

