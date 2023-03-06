The Kardashian-Jenner sisters love to experiment with new hairstyles and hair colors so much, that keeping up with their latest looks is a full-time job in itself. However, Kourtney Kardashian is the exception in the family, as she rarely deviates from her signature jet-black hair. While she sticks to the same hair color, she does like to switch up her length, teeter-tottering between long, waist-length waves and a shoulder-grazing blunt bob. But the old adage “never say never” holds true for the reality star and wellness entrepreneur, as Kardashian shocked her followers over the weekend when she debuted a new icy platinum blonde bob on Instagram.

Just in time for the official start of spring, Kardashian updated her trendy blunt bob haircut with the fresh blonde shade. The first glimpse of the star’s dramatic hair transformation was shared by her colorist Cassondra Kaeding, celebrity colorist and co-founder of Crane Salon in Los Angeles. The colorist left a little bit of dark roots showing through Kardashian’s icy platinum bob to really lean into her rocker aesthetic, not to mention, as previously reported by TZR rooty blonde is one of this spring’s biggest hair color trends.

While Kardashian’s new hair color was revealed online through Instagram, she took it offline to Las Vegas with husband Travis Barker for the weekend. Celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco was part of her glam team, and styled her now-blonde bob in a sleek and straight to really show off the new color. He finished off the look by tucking one side behind her ear for an effortless vibe.

After the Instagram photo session, Kardashian took to a casino, snapping another photo of her blonde hair, this time styled in a deep side part with a front-flip for added volume.

Kardashian’s new look is shocking to her followers since she never deviates from her dark hair. However, this isn’t the first time the star has been a blonde. In her Instagram Story, she shared a throwback photo of her teenage self from 1996. Kardashian also shared a photo of ‘90s-era Drew Barrymore with a similar blonde bob, revealing the actor was the inspiration behind her hair color transformation, hat-tipping Addison Rae for the reference material.

While this unexpected hair transformation is one for the books, this spring will inevitably be full of more more exciting hair inspiration from Karadashian as she continues to have fun with her new look.