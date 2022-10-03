The beauty of protective styles — hairstyles that act as a shield to environmental elements, dirt, pollution, and product buildup — is the amount of variations there are. Whether you choose to sport box braids, Senegalese Twists, sew-in weaves, cornrows, or wigs, there is an option for everyone. A favorite among naturals is knotless box braids, a style achieved by feeding extensions into natural hair to create a seamless look. Unlike knotted box braids, they look a bit more natural, appearing to be an extension of the wearer's own hair while simultaneously creating less stress on the strands and scalp.

And like all protective styles, there are several variations of the lightweight hairstyle. You can opt for a different texture, length, or color of braiding hair. You can also choose between standard box patterns or liven up the style with triangle or heart-shaped iterations. You could even place hair in space buns, high pony, with accessories, and an elegant up-do. Not to mention, they can last anywhere from four to eight weeks, perfect for the fall season.

Ahead, TZR rounded up the best knotless box braids that you should add to your hair queue for the season, plus the hair tips and products you’ll need to maintain a salon-worthy look.

Pattern Knotless

Have fun this fall with heart-shaped patterns. Whether you prefer to wear the braid style in baby buns or let it hang loose, this one is sure to turn heads.

Side Part It

Middle part and side parts are both great, but if you want something more dramatic, a deep side part is the way to go. It will show off your cheekbones and give extra depth to the style.

Knotless Pony

Knotless ponytails are ideal for important events or date night. The sophisticated style is the perfect accessory for fall.

Mini Knotless

The amazing thing about knotless styles is that length does not matter, as proved here with this shorter option. If your hair is bob length, feel free to add in extensions to graze your shoulder, but don’t be afraid to go short.

Boho Chic Knotless

Knotless braids don’t discriminate on texture either. For a more whimsical look, opt for bobo braiding hair. If you’re doing this at home, be sure to wash the plaited hair first to remove the protective coating and prevent irritation.

Knotless Cornrow Bun

Cornrows, straight back braids with a knotless foundation, look amazing on all types of hair textures. This low bun style is a playful route for important meetings or on-the-go moments.

Less Is More

Take a page out of Teyana Taylor’s book and opt for four to six statement braids. The neat style will keep you looking sharp all season long.

Ombré Length

The longer the better is the vibe for this style. Be sure to sleep with a silk pillow or bonnet at night to protect the hair from frizzing.

Fiery Knotless

Channel the red, orange, and burgundy leaves of the season with this fiery red iteration. Remember to work in an oil every few days as your scalp will be exposed and still need moisture.

Space Buns Knotless

Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, J.Lo, and Kendall Jenner, space buns are one of the top hair trends of the year and look even better in knotless braids.

Jumbo Knotless

For those short on time, look no further than jumbo box braids. The style typically takes less than an hour to achieve and will keep you protected for up to eight weeks.

Cornrow Hybrid Knotless

These multicolored cornrow knotless braids are the key to a playful fall. Whether you prefer tonal shades or firey red hues, you won’t get bored with this style.

Edges Highlighted Knotless

Put your edges on display with these long knotless braids. Be sure to have a good pomade or edge control handy to keep those edges laid.