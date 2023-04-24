(Hair)
Short & Stylish.
The pixie cut is proof that a short length can really go a long way. While the big chop can be a hard decision if you’ve always had long hair, you’ll still have styling options with a pixie. From micro bangs to sparkly barrettes, here are eight fresh ways to wear the iconic cut.
Natural curls that are closely cropped on the sides give the illusion of a faux hawk. While it’s perfect for medium to tightly coiled textures, it also combines volume with a no-fuss morning routine.