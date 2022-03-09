Miu Miu’s Creative Director Miuccia Prada created a viral sensation when she debuted that notable skirt set in her spring collection. (Everyone from Nicole Kidman to Hailey Bieber has since worn the co-ords and it even got its own Instagram account.) Thus, expectations were high for Prada and her designs for Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Would she continue to feed off this micro skirt momentum? What would the new iteration of this style look like for fall?

All these questions were answered as soon as the first two looks came down the runway. The model who opened wore a slightly oversized knit crop polo shirt with a tennis long skirt while the second ensemble that followed showcased the now iconic miniskirt in a stark white color. (The piece was styled with a red top, oversized gray coat, knit socks, and ballet flats.) Seeing the early aughts-inspired item come back into play was like reuniting with an old acquaintance — it made you happy. The skirt repeated throughout the entire collection, coming in plaid and leather variations. An unmissable part to all the ensembles, this time around, was the addition of satin logo undies that peeked out of waistbands for a casually flirty touch.

(+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

That extra sensualness was present in every country club-meets-dancer outfit that came down the catwalk. Prada, who is obviously in tune with the sultry dressing trend for 2022, styled preppy argyle sweaters with micro shorts (a natural progression from its sister skirt counterpart) and sprinkled in sheer, crystal embellished dresses that showcased Miu Miu’s designer undergarments underneath. Unlike the house’s fall 2021 collection, which catered towards an après ski mindset of puffer pants and balaclavas, this new collection, too, suggested a liberated spirit. Free yourself from the encumbered layers of winter gear, Prada urged.

You can find the temperamental sentiment echoed in the more rebellious leather pieces in the collection via shearling collared moto jackets, inky black shorts, and slouchy leather lace-up pants. The progression mimicked the mood swings of a teen — some days you feel bubbly and positive while other days, you experience inner conflict and turmoil, such is the life of a Miu Miu wearer. As if to confirm this theory, one of the models who walked and wore the rebel leather pieces was Brigette Lundy-Paine. (The actor played Casey, a mercurial high schooler, in Netflix’s comedy-drama Atypical.)

(+) Brigette Lundy-Paine walks in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter ‘22 show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Although the spotlight was on the micro skirts and shorts in addition to the luxe leather separates, Miu Miu fans will also take note of its accessories. Models wore colorful candy charm necklaces and earrings, which further helped to tap into the Y2K/childhood nostalgia, while the footwear was a mix of hard and soft styles. Delicate, satin ballerina flats came in blush pink and baby blue hues. They were juxtaposed with chunkier, more rigid buckle boots. Elsewhere, loafers and Mary Janes confirmed both silhouettes will still be on trend for next fall. All shoes were styled with ribbed knit socks for that signature preppy touch.

See more ensembles from Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, ahead, and mark down your favorite pieces to purchase as they’ll drop later this year.

Estrop/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images