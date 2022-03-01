Dior’s Fall ‘22 Show Just Predicted The Outfits Everyone Will Wear In 2032

Everyone has read about, or at least heard of, the metaverse. The topic has speedily seeped into the fashion industry’s vernacular (MetaBirkins, anyone?), which leads one to ponder: what does the future of fashion look like? How will retailers and brands adapt to a consumer environment where technology continues to evolve at breakneck speed? For those who tuned into Dior’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri offered her own commentary on this future. The presentation, titled “The Next Era,” examined clothes and accessories through a futuristic lens — or as the editors at TZR put it: couture meets Blade Runner.

The opening look was a long-sleeve bodysuit that featured piping details all over the body that glowed in the dark. This visionary ensemble was a continuation of the design dialogue she started in her spring 2022 collection, wherein she incorporated the very same wavy lines into her knee-high boots. Tron: Legacy vibes aside, Chiuri also added avant garde technical elements to her runway creations. According to the show notes, she turned The Bar jacket, a Dior classic, into a high-tech, insulated garment via intricate construction methods developed in partnership with D-Air lab laboratories. (The company specializes in smart and protective gear.) The aforementioned bodysuit, too, encompassed fabric technology where the wearer neither gets too hot nor too cold while wearing the one-piece.

Though Chiuri pushed the envelope forward with her take on futuristic fashion, she was cautious not to abandon Dior’s creative codes when it came to designing. Sprinkled into the collection were the familiar flowing chiffon gowns, embroidered fairytale-like dresses, and tailored blazers styled with pleated skirts. When it came to this latter garment, Chiuri played with asymmetrical cuts so the floral high-waisted skirts appeared shorter in the front and longer in the back.

“This collection seeks to express the complexity of fashion that revisits heritage in order to conceive the lines of tomorrow. A journey that shapes the artifacts of a new world, another world, to be made and invented,” read the show notes.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Chiuri reminded guests that the Dior woman can embrace innovation while still standing by her signature pieces. You’ll see that the the iconic Roger Vivier for Dior pump is re-imagined with a technical fabric strap around the ankle. The corset, which is a staple for the luxury fashion house, is worked into the boning of sheer tulle dresses and as a belt to cinch in the waist.

For accessories, fans will spot the usual Dior bags albeit remixed with fresh prints. Dior’s East-West bag receives a colorful floral motif look while its sporty Vibe bag, which first debuted in the Spring 2022 Cruise Collection, comes in an abstract black and white houndstooth-inspired pattern. Opera gloves redolent of the biker world, meanwhile, climb the arms of models as finishing touches to various looks.

With so much uncertainty in the world, one could seek comfort within Chiuri’s Fall 2022 collection where the old meets new. She surely knows what the Dior gal wants to wear in the future. See more of the heritage meets innovative ensembles, ahead. Then, keep your eyes peeled for when the pieces are available to shop later this year.

