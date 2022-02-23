As is expected from the UK’s imaginative epicenter, London fashion week trends for Fall/Winter 2022 indicate a bold, colorful, and daring season ahead. Though both emerging and established designers had the cooler weather months in mind, it didn’t stop them from sending skin-baring silhouettes of all kinds down the runways. On the heels of the Spring/Summer 2022 collections, it makes sense that micro-mini skirts and dresses proved unanimous once again, as did Y2K-style cutouts, bare midriffs, and low-rise pants, establishing the aesthetic’s revival is far from over.

But fall and winter won’t be all about skin-showy style. In step with New York Fashion Week’s top trends, a darkly romantic elegance emerged through full-volume skirts, tops, and outerwear, with much concentration on the waists and shoulders. But the look isn’t overly prim — tattered detailing, sheer fabrics, and modern asymmetry in the mix lent a sinister contrast. The mood carried into tailoring, as trim separates appeared nervier with spliced silhouettes and studs breathing new life into traditionally smart attire — often paired with rebel layers like harnesses and bra tops for added edge.

The drama doesn’t stop there. London’s top talents debuted high-octane eveningwear, as they often do. However, this season, the focus shifted to a roaring twenties redux, rethinking shimmer-and-shine metallics, sequins, beading, and more. Plus, an ’80s take on cocktail attire with a widespread showing of high-volume skirts and shoulders in electric colors and prints. Keep reading for a full breakdown of seven key London fashion week trends, and watch this space for more to come from Milan and Paris.

Bad Romance

London’s take on the period drama witnessed in New York, deep, moody tones, lace and sheer fabrics, and corsetry details emerged. Likewise for full skirts, voluminous sleeves, and dramatic capes, all with a romantic bent.

New Age Jazz

In the 2020s jazz age, a glamour akin to the 1920s emerged on the London runways, including shimmer-and-shine fabrics, elegant beading, and playful fringe, all with a modern feel.

You Aught To Bare It

Y2K fashion remains a constant through London, as low-slung skirts and pants, midriffs and cutouts galore, and slinky shapes came through in designer collections like Supriya Lele, Connor Ives, Ahluwalia, and more.

'80s Eveningwear

Another decade to pervade the London collections: the ’80s. Specifically, captivating evening attire from volume hems and shoulders on cocktail dresses to electric colors and silky fabrics.

Tweaked Tailoring

Following New York’s nuanced suits and smart separates, London designers like Erdem, Palmer Harding, and Maximilian showcased tweaks to timeless blazers, trousers, and skirts via stud detailing, corsetry accents, and asymmetric, cropped, and spliced shapes.

Megawatt Minis

The mini, which strongly re-emerged for Spring/Summer 2022, carries into fall and spans a range of aesthetics, from clean and minimalist to Y2K and cozy textures.

Cardi Party

The humble cardigan is your must-have knitwear piece for fall per the London runways; however, unassuming is anything but the vibe. Cropped, oversize, and embellished iterations abounded in designer collections, often styled in a maximalist fashion, from plays on punk to artful designs and versions combined with fanciful attire for a tempered effect.