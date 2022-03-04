The final leg of fashion month has kicked off, and mid-way through, the biggest Paris Fall/Winter 2022 trends are already revealing themselves. Indelible drama is not uncommon in the city of lights, and the new season points to one distinctly fresh take on boldness: Armor-inspired fashion, which emerged on the Christian Dior, Balmain, Rochas, and Paco Rabanne runways. Consider it a Regencycore renaissance of sorts wherein prim and delicate details remain, but with a defensiveness inspired by battle-ready chain mail and hard-shell metal plates.

The French are also masters of classics, continually refreshing wardrobe staples with a contemporary zeal. First up: Denim. Expect the baggy bottoms trend to continue in the cool-weather months ahead, including raver-inspired distressing styled alongside oversize tailoring and corseted waistlines for contrast. As for fall and winter blouses, dresses, and jackets, shapes are tending ultra-feminine with soft curves proving their prominence on shoulders, sleeves, and skirts. And of course, what would a cold-weather wardrobe be without traces of checks and plaid? Expect exaggerated windowpane, buffalo, and houndstooth motifs cladding tailored coats, modern wrap capes, and prepster staples like blazers, pleated skirts, and trousers in the season ahead. For mega impact, take a cue from the Off-White runway wherein large-scale checks were sharply styled head-to-toe, further establishing the skirt over pants trend first spotted in New York.

Keep reading for a more detailed breakdown of the four biggest Paris Fashion Week trends already emerging, and watch this space for more to come from fashion month’s final stop.

All Knighter

In place of ultra-pretty puff sleeves and pearls, designers like Christian Dior, Paco Rabanne, and Rochas delivered a Regencycore redux for Fall/Winter 2022, wherein armor-inspired fashion reigns supreme. Think chainmail and metal-plate-inspired dresses, tops, trousers, and skirts.

Curves In All The Right Places

Femininity is far from over in the season ahead. As seen in Dries Van Noten, Courrèges, and Rochas’ collections, romantic curves will be a signature detail to seek out for fall and winter, including softly draped blouses with billowing sleeves and rounded shoulders or seams on jackets and suits.

Checked Out

As witnessed in designer collections like Nanuhska, Ami, and Off-White, timeless checks see a refresh for Fall/Winter 2022, from dramatically draped capes and layered tailoring in largescale plaid prints to oversize and impeccably cut houndstooth outerwear.

Baggy Lady

As ’90s and ’00s fashion continues to command the trend circuit, slouchy bottoms with a rebellious tone are essential next season, including baggy jeans with unruly elements like tattered edges, patchwork, and cargo pockets. Oversize blazers and corseted tops are key for polished juxtaposition when styling yours.