After months of speculation and excited rumblings, the rumors of a major luxury/sport collaboration have been put to rest. Yes, in the midst of the glitzy Gucci Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the Italian house’s highly anticipated Adidas collaboration came into view. And it was a true feast for the eyes.

As A-list celebrities — the likes of Rihanna, Serena Williams, and Chiara Ferragni — filed into the spacious hall of mirrors that served as the show’s venue to see Alessandro Michele’s latest presentation, one could certainly sense an air of excitement in the dimly lit space — like something fresh and unknown was preparing for landing. (No, we’re not referring to RiRi’s baby bump, which was on full display via the chicest lace crop top/trouser/lilac fur coat combo.) Once the booming techno soundtrack cued the parade of models, these premonitions were at once confirmed.

Michele’s lineup of fall essentials — tailored suits, knit sets, sweater dresses — got a sporty-retrofuturistic update in the form of the signature Adidas trefoil emblem and three stripes which were splashed across shoulders, pant legs, accessories, and everything in between. Possibly the most eye-catching piece was the Gucci/Adidas take on the explosive corset trend. Fembot bustiers gave the already buzzy look new life as they showcased all business in the front (Adidas stripes and logo against solid primary colors like cherry red and royal blue) and a party in the back (Gucci’s “Supreme” monogram). According to show notes, the “signature silhouettes meet the combined creative codes of Adidas and the house, creating something distinctively new.”

And while the partnership of two equally influential labels was a show in itself, Michele (in typical fashion) took things a step further in casting his glamorous, disco-inspired vision for Fall/Winter 2022. Statement coats and furs were shown in vibrant hues and patterns of mustard yellow, tangerine, Kelly green, cow print, python, and zebra stripes. The party suit was also in full effect, paired with neon plaids, metallics, and candy-colored pinstripes.

“I use the metaphor of the magical mirror to approach the phantasmagorical power of fashion, a scared power that radiates from the surface of the fabric,” explains Michele in the show notes. “And there I work, on this tactile surface, through cross references, alliterations, loopholes, and grafts."

In the midst of this mirrorball extravaganza, a subtle but prominent accessory trend emerged: hats. To be clear, headpieces have slowly been staking their claim on the fashion set over the past year, but Gucci’s fall runway properly announced it as the accessory du jour. And while bucket hats and ranchers may have dominated in the past, it seems 2022 will find them overthrown for berets, balaclavas, and paperboys. Nearly every model that walked the runway had their hair tucked into one of these styles, from leather and colorful printed iterations to those decked in fur and Adidas stripes. So will 2022 be the year of the hat? Gucci certainly seems to think so.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Courtesy of Gucci

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock

Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock

Courtesy of Gucci

Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock

Antonio Calanni/AP/Shutterstock