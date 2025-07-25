(Shoes)
5 Flip-Flop Trends To Try All Summer Long
Sun’s out, toes out.
We can all agree that summer comes and goes too quickly. But one thing we can certainly count on is our seasonal shoe rack getting replenished with a piece that can withstand trends. Let me re-introduce you to a childhood favorite shoe, the flip flop.
The simplistic style has come a long way in terms of design. Some 20 years ago, the casual, sandal was often set in flimsy materials, leaving us fighting to keep the thong from breaking after just one wrong move. Over the years, the shoe has been refined and upgraded many times over, making it a much more durable and versatile choice. Yes, flip-flops still remain the ultimate go-to for comfort, no matter the style you choose. But they also work for a variety of settings and occasions beyond the pool and beach.
While flip-flop styles certainly come and go, I’m pleased to say many of them are making a strong resurgence this summer. To be clear, a classic flat option will always be on trend, and now chic leather and embellished offerings are up for grabs for a more formal look. There’s also dainty kitten heel styles and wedge silhouettes to jazz up your go-to summer outfit formulas. Ahead, shop the five best flip-flop trends to invest in this season.
The Classic
We can all agree the easiest summer shoe is the classic flip-flop. Perfect for running errands, going to the beach, or even a laid-back BBQ, they slip on with ease and pair beautifully with a fresh pedicure. As evidenced by style icons like Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, and more, this tried-and-true flat has re-entered the chat and is officially back in its cool-girl era.
You can’t go wrong with a clean, black leather flip-flop and this Rag & Bone pick is proof.
For a little color play, go for a rich red sandal that reads oh-so sophisticated and cool.
Marry two trends by opting for a jelly flip-flop in a punchy candy color that reads playful and fun.
Square-Toe
The square toe has been making an appearance on a variety of shoe styles this past fall and winter, including boots, Mary-Janes, and loafers. So it’s no surprise that they have made their way into the sandal world. The sleek square edge gives the casual shoes a more upscale feel, pairing nicely with your favorite summer dresses.
A metallic sandal always reads elevated and more formal, even in a comfy flip-flop style.
This choco-brown sandal features a subtle croc finish that is perfect for your next summer dinner date.
COS’ cherry red flip-flops add the perfect pop of color to a classic jeans and tee combo.
Kitten Heels
The kitten heel has officially replaced the sky-high, stiletto style, and has now infiltrated flip-flop designs. The subtle elevation adds the perfect touch of sophistication that works for the office, as well as dinner dates and nights out with the girls.
Leave it to Chloé to make a kitten heel that reads equal parts whimsical and ultra sophisticated.
This coral heel will serve you well during summer wedding season.
Stuart Weitzman’s latte-colored heels are totally office-appropriate.
The Wedge
Wedge flip-flops are a current favorite among it girls. Perched high on a platform, it can be easily paired with a flouncy summer dress or kept casual with shorts and a relaxed tee. Bask in that carefree ‘90s nostalgia and allow this effortless look to come pouring back into your wardrobe.
This sky-high wedge sandal is about as Y2K as it gets, especially when set in this funky metallic mint hue.
There’s nothing more elegant than a white wedge sandal, so this style from Reformation needs no explanation.
For those with a heart for nostalgia, channel your early aughts childhood in these ultra-stacked platform flip-flops.
Studded
Fact: Indie-core studs are back on the playing field, and if you’re chronically scrolling social feeds, you’ve probably seen the sold-out studded Gimaguas x Havaianas collab going viral on Tiktok, with a handful of inspired DIY versions popping up everywhere. Save yourself the time and effort of a failed at-home project, and shop some ready-made alternatives that capture the same vibe with a fresh twist.
The orange hue and spiked detailing give these otherwise classic flip-flops some edge.
The eyelet studs on these Tory Burch sandals look so dainty and summery.
Go coquette with your flip-flop game by opting for a bow-adorned pair.