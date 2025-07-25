We can all agree that summer comes and goes too quickly. But one thing we can certainly count on is our seasonal shoe rack getting replenished with a piece that can withstand trends. Let me re-introduce you to a childhood favorite shoe, the flip flop.

The simplistic style has come a long way in terms of design. Some 20 years ago, the casual, sandal was often set in flimsy materials, leaving us fighting to keep the thong from breaking after just one wrong move. Over the years, the shoe has been refined and upgraded many times over, making it a much more durable and versatile choice. Yes, flip-flops still remain the ultimate go-to for comfort, no matter the style you choose. But they also work for a variety of settings and occasions beyond the pool and beach.

While flip-flop styles certainly come and go, I’m pleased to say many of them are making a strong resurgence this summer. To be clear, a classic flat option will always be on trend, and now chic leather and embellished offerings are up for grabs for a more formal look. There’s also dainty kitten heel styles and wedge silhouettes to jazz up your go-to summer outfit formulas. Ahead, shop the five best flip-flop trends to invest in this season.

The Classic MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images We can all agree the easiest summer shoe is the classic flip-flop. Perfect for running errands, going to the beach, or even a laid-back BBQ, they slip on with ease and pair beautifully with a fresh pedicure. As evidenced by style icons like Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, and more, this tried-and-true flat has re-entered the chat and is officially back in its cool-girl era.

Rag & Bone Rag & Bone $228 Gia Leather Flip Flops See On Rag & Bone You can’t go wrong with a clean, black leather flip-flop and this Rag & Bone pick is proof.

The Row City Flip Flop in Leather $890 See On The Row For a little color play, go for a rich red sandal that reads oh-so sophisticated and cool.

Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Flip-Flop $140 See On Ancient Greek Sandals Marry two trends by opting for a jelly flip-flop in a punchy candy color that reads playful and fun.

Square-Toe TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images The square toe has been making an appearance on a variety of shoe styles this past fall and winter, including boots, Mary-Janes, and loafers. So it’s no surprise that they have made their way into the sandal world. The sleek square edge gives the casual shoes a more upscale feel, pairing nicely with your favorite summer dresses.

Old Navy Faux-Leather Flip Flop for Women $17 See On Old Navy A metallic sandal always reads elevated and more formal, even in a comfy flip-flop style.

TKEES Square Toe Lily Sandal $135 See on Revolve This choco-brown sandal features a subtle croc finish that is perfect for your next summer dinner date.

COS Leather Flip-Flops $131 $85 See On COS COS’ cherry red flip-flops add the perfect pop of color to a classic jeans and tee combo.

Kitten Heels Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images The kitten heel has officially replaced the sky-high, stiletto style, and has now infiltrated flip-flop designs. The subtle elevation adds the perfect touch of sophistication that works for the office, as well as dinner dates and nights out with the girls.

Chloé Jelly TPU Sandals $590 See On Net-A-Porter Leave it to Chloé to make a kitten heel that reads equal parts whimsical and ultra sophisticated.

Amina Muaddi Juliette 45 Patent Leather Thong Sandals $745 See On My Theresa This coral heel will serve you well during summer wedding season.

Stuart Weitzman Rio Sleek 35MM Leather Sandals $395 See On Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman’s latte-colored heels are totally office-appropriate.

The Wedge Stealth Pix/GC Images/Getty Images Wedge flip-flops are a current favorite among it girls. Perched high on a platform, it can be easily paired with a flouncy summer dress or kept casual with shorts and a relaxed tee. Bask in that carefree ‘90s nostalgia and allow this effortless look to come pouring back into your wardrobe.

Larroudé Gaia Wedge Sandal In Light Pear Specchio $330 $132 See on Larroude This sky-high wedge sandal is about as Y2K as it gets, especially when set in this funky metallic mint hue.

Reformation Amelia Thong Wedge Sandal $228 See On Reformation There’s nothing more elegant than a white wedge sandal, so this style from Reformation needs no explanation.

Coach Sculpted C Platform Flip Flop $125 $88 See On Coach For those with a heart for nostalgia, channel your early aughts childhood in these ultra-stacked platform flip-flops.

Studded Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Fact: Indie-core studs are back on the playing field, and if you’re chronically scrolling social feeds, you’ve probably seen the sold-out studded Gimaguas x Havaianas collab going viral on Tiktok, with a handful of inspired DIY versions popping up everywhere. Save yourself the time and effort of a failed at-home project, and shop some ready-made alternatives that capture the same vibe with a fresh twist.

Christian Louboutin Loubi Donna Spike Red Sole Flip Flops $395 See on Neiman Marcus The orange hue and spiked detailing give these otherwise classic flip-flops some edge.

Tory Burch Miller Eyelet Sandal $275 See On Tory Burch The eyelet studs on these Tory Burch sandals look so dainty and summery.