Over the span of her four-decade career, Diana Ross has delivered countless applause-worthy outfits, both on-stage and off. Apparently, it runs in the family. The “I’m Coming Out” singer’s daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross has a similar penchant for statement shoes. Whether she’s on the red carpet, sitting front row at a fashion show, promoting her hair care brand, or traveling the world, Ross’ shoe collection includes very few minimalistic white sneakers. Much like her mother, the Black-ish actor prefers compelling footwear that will make you do a double-take.

Ever since her television debut on Girlfriends in 2000, Ross’ footwear selections have always been delightfully unconventional (let’s not forget the vintage Chanel pointy knee-high boots she wore to the 2001 Soul Train Awards). However, more recently, Ross’ shoes have reached a whole new level of eccentric. Outside of her red carpet rotation, her curated Instagram grid also features a slew of noteworthy slip-ons. This summer alone, Ross has opted for multiple It-girl go-tos, including Alaïa’s mesh ballet flats, a variety of Asics sneakers, and Loewe’s toy pumps — just to name a few. If you follow her on IG, you’ll also notice Ross pioneered a few footwear trends of her own over the past year. Some fan favorites? Raffia ballet flats alongside flowy linen dresses, boots in the summer, and even her clogs-clad co-ord back in July 2023.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for a rundown of Ross’ stellar shoe collection and shop her exact styles below.

Alaïa Mesh Ballet Flats

Following in the footsteps of Alaïa devotees like Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson, Ross posed for a mirror selfie in a poplin Proenza Schouler dress with Alaïa’s mesh ballet flats. Earlier in July 2024, the fashion muse continued the mesh monochrome with Alaïa’s fishnet tote bag which was also completely see-through. She’s clearly a fan of the silhouette because two days later, she styled a red satin mini with Alaïa’s raffia ballet flats — a perfect selection for summer styling.

All-In Studio Knee-High Boots

For fashion enthusiasts who are apprehensive about wearing boots in the summer, take it from Ross: it can be done. In mid-May 2024, The High Note actor curated her entire all-black look around her dramatic knee-highs from All-In, an up-and-coming label based in Paris. From there, she styled what appears to be a matching leather romper and very few accessories. Because after all, who needs bling when you have boots with silver metal grommets and sleek lacing?

Dries Van Noten Leather-Heeled Sandals

Instead of extending the all-black monochromatic theme onto her footwear in May 2023, Ross broke up her structured Dries Van Noten Fall 2023 set with whimsical white sandals, also from the Belgium-based atelier. However, these weren’t your average slides. The Dries Van Noten heels featured a partially-open square toe and a curved 3.5 inch heel.

Asics Andersson Bell x Protoblast

Even though she loves a sky-high heel, Ross’ street style rotation spotlights an enviable assortment of chunky sneakers. She’s especially a fan of Asics’ multicolor options. Back in February, she selected neon green, brown, and beige kicks from the Japan-based label. The star leaned into the informal vibes even more with baggy leather bottoms, a khaki wrap jacket, and a droopy white button-down.

Bottega Veneta Over-The-Knee Boots

This past winter, the celebrity set couldn’t get enough of over-the-knee boots. Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Charli XCX, and more all gave the elongated slip-ons their stamp of approval, but Ross got in on the action earlier — back in May 2023. Dressed in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta numbers, Ross’ stark white slip-ons stood out amongst her moody blazer, jean shorts, and top-flap black bag.

Christian Louboutin Hot Chick Slingback Pumps

Christian Louboutin’s signature “So Kate” heels are a celebrity-favorite for stars like Zendaya, Dakota Johnson, Khloë Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. However, Ross is making a case for another Louboutin staple: the Hot Chick slingbacks. In April 2023, the A-lister blessed her 11.3 million IG followers with an all-yellow ensemble, accessorized with the aforementioned pointy pumps on full display.

Marc Jacobs Kiki Ankle Boot

Whenever Ross surprises her fans at a Pattern Beauty soirée, you can expect the icon to deliver a luxe lewk. At a February 2023 Pattern event, Ross did not disappoint in a fresh-off-the-runway Marc Jacobs moment, complete with six-inch-high platform ankle boots also from the label. In true cool-girl fashion, she paired the multi-buckled booties with calf-length black socks.

Rick Owens Turbo Cyclops Spartan Sandals

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour was undeniably a celebrity hotspot last year. One of the tour’s most star-studded stops was L.A., where Ross was in attendance. She stayed true to Beyoncé’s silver dress code in a Rabanne paillette-chained mini dress coupled with gladiator-esque chunky sandals from Rick Owens.

Saint Laurent Camoy Clogs

During the rise of divisive “ugly shoes,” audiences were quite confused by the sudden renaissance of clogs. However, Ross showed fashion enthusiasts the ropes by wearing Saint Laurent’s black and brown studded clogs with wide-leg white jeans and a complementary button-down in July 2023.

Magda Butrym Satin Mules

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Ross reserves her rare red carpet appearances for only the buzziest fêtes, like the 14th annual Governors Awards in January 2024. Underneath the billowing hem of her maxi skirt peeked a pair of appliqué-embellished satin mules courtesy of Magda Butrym. Next to white orchid-looking additions and an extra-large pearl on each toe, the shoes were a top-notch selection for a red carpet walk.

Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

While out and about in SoHo in February 2024, Ross braced for the winter weather in Bottega Veneta’s bright yellow rain boots paired alongside a pillow-like leather bomber, a complementary turtleneck, and navy trousers.

Loewe Toy Pump

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

While at first glance, these black pumps from Loewe might seem fairly simple. But if you look again, you’ll see that the slim heel flares out at the bottom, creating a cartoon-ish finish for the final ‘fit. At the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March 2024, Ross walked the teal carpet in the quirky noir numbers paired with a cutout-heavy draped dress also from Loewe.