Less than two days after the celebrity set donned their black tie best and headed to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood’s biggest A-listers slipped on another assemblage of designer attire for the 14th Annual Governors Awards. While the red carpet rotation at Sunday evening’s Golden Globes featured bejeweled statement necklaces and bow-embellished ensembles galore, the star-studded lineup at Tuesday evening’s soirée went an even more glitzy route (if you can imagine that). The attendees upped the ante tenfold in terms of shimmer, and if their gowns weren’t adorned with a fair share of eye-catching rhinestones, they made up for the lack of sparkle with striking silhouettes. And since the affair was the official precursor to the Oscars — it is also hosted by the Academy of Motion Arts and Picture Sciences — it served as a teaser for the sartorial selections we might see at the Academy Awards on March 10.

While the results of the Academy Awards are always somewhat of a surprise, the Governors Awards is an invite-only dinner that celebrates the winners of four testimonial awards. This year’s honorees — including Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, and Michelle Satter, the founding director of the Sundance Institute — were joined by some of this award season’s front-runners at Ovation Hollywood. Serving up one of the shiniest looks of the evening was Florence Pugh, who tapped into the divisive return of the peplum in a pale pink maxi from Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Shortly after Pugh’s arrival, Greta Lee stunned in a fiery red dress from Bottega Veneta, which traded an excess of sequins for equally alluring details, like her elevated shoulder pads. In a sea of lavish maxi and midis, America Ferrera stood out in a custom three-piece suit set from Moschino, complete with a timeless bow tie atop her white button-down.

While the countdown to the Oscars continues, the best celebrity looks from the 2024 Governors Awards will certainly tide us over until that fateful Sunday in March. Keep scrolling to see our favorites and consider grabbing a little snack, because there are quite a few top-notch outfits to debrief.

Emma Stone

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Breaking up her style streak of luxe Louis Vuitton looks (we’re still thinking about her blue slip dress from the Poor Things premiere), Stone arrived in a cocoon jacket and skirt set embellished with multicolor beads and paillettes from Fendi.

Florence Pugh

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Pugh was just one of the evening’s guests who rocked a posh peplum moment courtesy of Rodarte. Hers was finished in head-to-toe sequins and even included a subtle sheer skirt.

Greta Lee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Lee’s latest red carpet-ready look took style cues from two of 2023’s most in-demand shades, crimson red and metallic silver. Her stunning take was courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

Margot Robbie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The recent Golden Globes winner was once again in attendance, however, this time she left her Barbie-inspired fuchsia number at home and instead opted for a cutout-heavy LBD from Celine topped with silver accents.

Eva Longoria

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Longoria made quite the grand entrance in an olive green rhinestone halter dress from Sophie Couture.

Natalie Portman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The Academy Award-winning actor went full Old Hollywood glam in a timeless LBD from Schiaparelli which complemented her ruby lips and bombshell waves.

America Ferrera

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The Barbie actor looked polished and professional in her Moschino menswear-inspired ensemble.

Emily Blunt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Blunt spiced up her seemingly simple LBD from Miu Miu via a diamond décolletage.

Taraji P. Henson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

We couldn’t take our eyes off of the 3D floral extras attached to Henson’s velvet noir Valdrin Sahiti number.

Claire Foy

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The Crown star exuded classic movie star glam thanks to her silver sequin Rodarte floor-length gown.

Shailene Woodley

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Woodley brightened up the black carpet via a neon green color-blocking ball gown from Carolina Herrera.

Angela Bassett

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Before receiving an honorary award for her lifetime of achievements, Bassett showcased her OOTN: a semi-sheer mermaid style nude number from Dolce & Gabbana.

Olivia Rodrigo

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Continuing her penchant for archival pieces, Rodrigo arrived in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent silk dress which featured a velvet sweetheart bodice.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Ross playfully peeped her eccentric pumps which hid underneath her Christopher John Rogers tucked trumpet skirt.

Olivia Munn

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

An elegant take on the peplum silhouette, Munn’s ivory co-ord hailed from designer Toni Maticevski.

Fantasia Barrino

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Fantasia’s velvet Ronny Kobo outfit was topped with an ivory peplum attachment.

Penélope Cruz

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In true Cruz fashion, her all-white tiered dress was a chic Chanel creation.

Ariana DeBose

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

DeBose brought the drama to the Tuesday evening occasion by leaving her plunging baby pink top unbuttoned and pairing it with a matching voluminous slit skirt — both from Monique Lhuillier.

Julianne Moore

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Moore’s mirrorball-esque Valentino look was quite the conversation starter.

Lily Gladstone

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Another recent Golden Globes winner, Gladstone chose a black co-ord from Huishan Zhang’s most recent runway show.

Danielle Brooks

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The Color Purple star took a literal approach to her movie’s title by wearing a violet skin-hugging dress.

Rosamund Pike

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Even in the midst of winter, Pike styled a particularly springy floral look from Erdem’s Pre-Fall 2024 line.

Carey Mulligan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The Maestro actor went with a sophisticated black dress from Celine.

Ayo Edebiri

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Edebiri opted for a strapless maxi sourced from Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2024 which bared a resemblance to her Golden Globes Prada look.

Cailee Spaeny

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Channeling the celeb-approved bow resurgence, the Priscilla actor checked into the Governors Awards in a little white dress from Miu Miu topped with a sequin ribbon accent.

Niecy Nash

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The sheer cape attached to Nash’s Christian Siriano look added an extra flair to the final ‘fit.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Randolph wore a show-stopping ruby red gown from Tony Ward.