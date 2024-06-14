There’s no doubt that Anne Hathaway’s stellar style is one of the most enviable rotations in Hollywood. So, if we could pluck just one section from her designer-heavy wardrobe, it’d be her chic matching sets. This year alone, the fashion muse has stepped out in a bright blue tank and midi skirt Simkhai duo, a little white dress alongside a matching quilted jacket from Patou, and a vintage Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 leather three-piece suit set — and each look is somehow better than the last. On June 13, Hathaway’s co-ord streak continued with a pastel blue matching set coupled with classic accessories straight out of her stealth wealth aesthetic. And trust us, you’re going to want to copy this one ASAP.

After an intimate dinner at Via Carota in New York with her husband and daughter, Hathaway was snapped by the paparazzi looking oh-so elegant in the aforementioned combo. Her Thursday evening attire appeared to be a pale blue pinstripe set from Italian label Fabiana Filippi, complete with an oversized button-down shirt and complementary loose trousers. A casual white T-shirt peeped out from underneath the multi-hyphenate’s half-buttoned laidback topper. Instead of sky-high pumps from Jimmy Choo or Manolo Blahnik, Hathaway opted for another celeb-approved staple: the Alaïa Mesh Ballet Flats in black (Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sofia Richie Grainge are all fans). The Princess Diaries star tapped into this year’s bag charm trend with a black Hermès Birkin 30 adorned with a horse keychain — her signature carry-all during the fall and winter of 2023. If you zoom in close enough, you’ll see Hathaway rounded out her OOTN with a diamond bracelet and mismatched gold rings, which are presumably from Bulgari, if this outfit is anything like her previous off-duty moments.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

In case you don’t follow Hathaway on Instagram (who doesn’t?), here’s what you missed: She just wrapped up filming for her upcoming mystery film, Flowervale Street, so she’s likely catching up on some family time in NYC. That said, there’s a chance she’ll be out and about again before the week’s end. Be sure to keep an eye out, and in the meantime, channel her latest luxe look with the curated edit below. You can even pick up her exact Birkin bag at a secondhand site — if you’re looking to invest in a handbag, that is.