Even though you probably invested in a few new pairs of sandals and open-toed shoes before summer, who says you have to pack up your favorite boots for winter? Sure, you’ll likely reach for flip-flops, slides, and peep-toe flats the most now through August, but that doesn’t mean your thigh-highs should collect dust until October. This season, fashion muses like Sydney Sweeney, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, and more are opting for boots no matter the summery temps, so if they can pull it off, why can’t you?

Usually, sightings of Chelsea, combat, knee-high, and ankle boots start to decline around mid-May. However, this year, the celebrity set keeps wearing them long after their supposed expiration date. Celebrity stylist Tiffany Briseno says this continuation is because they’re interchangeable with other of-the-moment footwear options. “I love to finish most looks with boots rather than sneakers or loafers — ankle booties or cowboy boots just feel more intentional,” Briseno tells TZR. Briseno also believes the Beyoncé-led cowboycore aesthetic is responsible for the summer boots craze. Once Beyoncé started styling western-inspired footwear for Cowboy Carter, celebs like Dua Lipa, Emma Roberts, and Emily Ratajkowski quickly followed suit — and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

If you’re stumped on how to wear boots in a warm weather way, celebrity stylist Mickey Freeman says to start with one of the most versatile choices: boots that stop just under the knee. “Knee-high boots can be worn well with streamlined silhouettes, like body-con minidresses, or even as a statement piece to a vintage T-shirt and a pair of culottes,” Freeman says. He also encourages fashion enthusiasts to lean into today’s popular edgy shapes — think Miu Miu’s Stivali Variante Block-Heel Boots or The Attico’s Layered Leather Boots. “Try pairing an elegant minaudière with a micro-mini dress, finished off with a pair of strappy moto-boots that feature a dystopian aesthetic,” he adds.

All this to say? There are plenty of ways to adapt boots for the summer. If you’re up for the challenge, keep scrolling for a healthy dose of outfit inspo from your favorite It girls.

Dua Lipa

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Contrary to popular belief, sandals aren’t the obvious choice for every summertime soirée. Such is the case for music festivals, because no one wants sand in their toes while trying to enjoy their favorite band. Leave your slip-ons at home and instead copy Lipa’s layered leather boots that stretch to her mid-calf. She paired her The Attico kicks with a grungy skirt from Ann Demeulemeester, a casual white Courréges tank, and a vintage Prada crossbody bag.

Beyoncé

Ever since her Cowboy Carter era started earlier this year, Beyoncé practically lives in her cowboy boots now. While fans couldn’t possibly pick their favorite Western ‘fit from Bey, this Instagram-worthy look garnered over two million likes, so it’s safe to say the Beyhive approves. For one of her photo dumps back in early June, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer slipped on brown suede ankle boots from Sonora, which laced up her ankle. The steel-toe booties looked sleek alongside her micro-mini jean shorts and archival Roberto Cavalli floor-length duster from Spring 2002.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

After a year of maintaining a low profile, it seems Hadid is back to her old street style shenanigans. While out and about in NYC on July 12, the Ôrebella founder waved to the paparazzi in an enviable all-black ensemble. She ditched her tried-and-true Sandy Liang mules for under-the-knee pointy boots courtesy of Isabel Marant. Her sultry shoes made the rest of her OOTD feel effortlessly cool, as she rocked micro-mini leather shorts, a halter-neck bodysuit from Khaite, and a pendant Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Sydney Sweeney

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If we were lucky enough to get a peek inside Sweeney’s designer-heavy closet, there would most likely be an influx of Miu Miu must-haves — these chunky knee-highs from her May 5 outing, for example. The Anyone But You star gave off major light academia vibes in a cream polo layered overtop a plaid button-down, both from Miu Miu, of course. Her monogrammed boots coordinated to her khaki low-rise mini skirt which she cinched with a belt. A Jimmy Choo shoulder bag rounded out her head-to-toe Miu Miu moment.

Katy Perry

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Peep-toe knee-highs from Sportmax are having quite the moment this year. The early-aughts-esque “ugly shoe” went viral back in September 2023, when Kylie Jenner paired them with a body-hugging little white dress. The internet went a-buzz again in June 2024, when Perry styled the same thong shoes with a structured cream midi dress also from Sportmax. The best part about her Sportmax selections? Both her boots and strapless number are still available to shop.

Charli XCX

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t jumped on the Brat girl summer bandwagon yet, what are you waiting for? The new aesthetic originally came on the scene in early June, when Charli XCX’s album, Brat dropped. A few days after Brat started streaming, the “365” singer styled black lug-sole boots to align with the indie-sleaze aura. A one-shoulder white sheath dress upped the undone ante, while her wraparound sunglasses and army green clutch added a high-fashion flair.

Paris Jackson

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Michael Jackson’s daughter isn’t in the public eye very often, but when she is, you can always count on her to deliver an effortlessly stealthy look. During a romp around L.A. on June 26, Jackson leaned into her penchant for ‘70s-looking attire in a cropped graphic tank and denim hot pants. Her vintage Balenciaga crossbody bag complemented her brown ankle-length boots adorned with boho fringe and buckles.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images/Getty Images

A satin midi skirt is essential for those days when jean shorts are not the vibe. While you might reach for platform sandals first, take EmRata’s off-duty outfit as a sign to give black cowboy boots a try instead. The western slip-ons helped transition her cowl-neck tank top and brown Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag from day to nighttime wear.

Rita Ora

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

At a star-studded Pride event in West Hollywood, Ora pulled off a sheer co-ord with Miu Miu’s best-selling Stivali Variante Fondo Boots. The buckle-embellished knee-highs looked ultra-grungy alongside her see-through lace set, as well as the black lingerie set she layered underneath.