Her red carpet style is always on point, but when it comes to casual wardrobe inspiration, few are doing it as effortlessly as Jennifer Lawrence. Whether it’s a simple pair of sneakers or a leather tote, the No Hard Feelings star is forever making closet staples feel so elevated — but it’s her denim collection that may just be her most coveted. So of course when she was recently spotted walking the streets of New York City in a pair of wide-leg jeans, she solidified the fact that they’re summer’s most in-demand style.

Wide-leg jeans are always a classic option, but based on recent Spring/Summer 2024 collections by the some seriously major designers, you’re going to be seeing a lot more of them soon. Gucci, Chanel, and Loewe all debuted the denim trend on their runways, and while they all showed more high fashion ways to wear this silhouette, Lawrence provides a laid-back take (her speciality) that you’re likely to wear a lot more often. Especially this season.

Paired with a simple white tank top, leather shoulder bag, flats, and dad hat, Lawrence’s wide-leg jeans struck the perfect balance between relaxed and polished — and that has a lot to do with their details. From the dark wash to the floor-grazing length to the sailor-style buttons on the slash pockets and lack of distress, these feel decidedly more dressed up than most boyfriend jeans (another major summer denim trend and celeb favorite). And that adds to their versatility.

Though J.Law’s specific pair is likely by a designer brand, you can find similar ones at a variety of price points. But fit is everything when it comes to getting the wig-leg style just right, so aim for those that hug the hip, but flow away from the body beginning at the thigh. This summer, follow the actor’s lead and mix them in with your own simple seasonal staples for that ideal off-duty look. Come fall, swap in a white button down, oversized blazer, messenger bag, and loafers to keep them in rotation. They’re really just that wearable.