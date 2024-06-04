Even though Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married for almost 12 years, they’ve only walked the red carpet together at a handful of A-list affairs. You’re more likely to spot the power couple around their Tribeca neighborhood in New York, instead of arm-in-arm at a movie premiere. While we certainly miss their sartorial prowess among the Hollywood circuit, thankfully their joint street style is just as applause-worthy as their rare red carpet appearances. Take Lively and Reynolds’ latest off-duty outfits, for example. During a mid-day stroll, the pair coordinated in similar summery staples, most notably, matching Converse sneakers.

While enjoying the warm weather on June 3, the actors were snapped by the paparazzi dressed in the aforementioned laidback looks. Lively, for one, looked cool and casual in a black racerback tank top coupled with mid-wash jeans in a straight-leg silhouette. She opted for classic Lively accessories, including taupe clear-rim sunglasses and a raffia Chanel crossbody bag complete with a chain shoulder strap — the latest addition to Lively’s impressive collection of enviable handbags from the French atelier. Given the fluctuating forecast, the Gossip Girl alum carried a khaki jacket in case the rain started back up again. Then there was Reynolds, who stayed true to his classic style choices. The Deadpool star styled a baby blue button-down polo alongside navy chinos. He paired his blue-on-blue attire with a baseball cap and wore similar clear-rim sunglasses to Lively, except his featured green-tinted lenses instead of brown.

And now, a moment of appreciation for their matching footwear: Reynolds and Lively delivered major couple goals as they both slipped on Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers. Lively brightened up her final ‘fit with a rusty orange pair, while Reynolds chose his tried-and-true white kicks. Stepping out in matching shoes certainly isn’t a new fashion move for the duo — back in November 2021, they wore complementary Nike sneakers for another walk around Tribeca.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Now that summer is officially here, there’s a chance we’ll see the pair out and about lots more in the coming weeks. While we await their next family outing (which could be any day now), channel Lively’s most recent OOTD with the curated edit below.