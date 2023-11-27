On Oct. 1, Beyoncé played the last show on her epic Renaissance world tour in Kansas City, Missouri, and it’s safe to say the BeyHive has been experiencing concert withdrawal ever since. But last month, when the Grammy-winning musician announced that her tour would live on in documentary form come Dec. 1, her fans were ecstatic. And as if the upcoming release wasn’t exciting enough, at the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere on Nov. 25, Beyoncé wore a custom Versace dress that perfectly aligned with the concert’s unofficial disco-glam dress code.

On Saturday night, Beyoncé arrived at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, rocking the head-turning silver number, which featured a strapless neckline, a corset bodice, and reflective fabric. (ICYMI: Even Donatella herself called Beyoncé “A vision in Versace” in an affectionate Instagram post.) To keep the “Alien Superstar” vibes going, she slipped on matching high-shine opera gloves and strappy heels. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Beyoncé look without statement jewelry from Tiffany & Co. The artist opted for dangly earrings adorned with purple and pink sapphires and diamonds from the legendary jeweler.

We’d be remiss not to mention her stunning platinum blonde hair. You might remember on tour, Beyoncé almost always sported honey blonde locks. So, it’s definitely a pleasant surprise to see the A-lister going an icier route for the film’s debut.

Matching Queen Bey’s sartorial energy, her former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland also chose a reflective number for the evening. Boasting a cone-shaped bra, the midi dress hailed from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Lori Harvey, too, made an appearance at the A-list affair in a vintage Mugler little black dress. And last but certainly not least, Janelle Monáe went with an Annakiki polka-dot ensemble.

(+) Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Did you snag tickets to see Beyoncé’s concert film? If yes, consider taking styling notes from the musician when you’re putting together your movie outfit.