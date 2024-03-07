Last night’s 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards felt particularly special, as it coincides with Women’s History Month. What better way to kick off the celebrations than spotlighting the music industry’s most talented female artists? After all, we wouldn’t have right-now hits like “Padam Padam” and “On My Mama” without this year’s Grammy-winning pop stars Kylie Minogue and Victoria Monét, respectively. And while the annual event is all about handing out much-deserved accolades, we’d be remiss not to discuss the best fashion looks spotted at the affair.

Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the ceremony took place at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, which is located right outside of Los Angeles. It seems the sartorial theme of the night was black outfits, as celebrities including Tems, Ice Spice, Andra Day, and Justine Skye were all decked out in the moody shade. However, some A-listers went in a different direction, like Katy Perry, who went for a spicy red lace-up set by Ellie Misner. Everyone is buzzing about the back of the American Idol judge’s two-piece look, which revealed her black thong.

Without further ado, take in all the fashion looks from the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards ahead.

Tracee Ellis Ross

In a sea of black gowns, the black-ish actor stood out in a colorful and elegantly draped dress.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice’s custom Wiederhoeft look included sheer gloves, a tulle skirt, and bow details — but thanks to the all black color scheme, it didn’t feel too busy.

Saweetie

Saweetie’s Daquared2 high-slit black gown showed a lot of leg but she pulled it off with aplomb.

Kylie Minogue

Minogue’s black gown tapped into the exposed bra look.

Tems

Tems opted for a see-through lace Alaïa dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Katy Perry

As mentioned, Perry’s red two-piece look featured a risqué lingerie reveal in the back.

Victoria Monét

From the snakeskin bra to the sequin skin, Monét’s custom Roberto Cavalli number was double take-worthy.

Charlotte Lawrence

Lawrence’s olive green Saint Laurent mini dress felt so fun and unexpected.

Justine Skye

A bustier with faux nipple rings? You bet Skye can work the polarizing look. She paired the unique Justas Vonzodas x J Phoenix London top with a custom Travis Tadeo skirt.

Andra Day

With its stomach and hip cutouts, Day’s dress was next-level sexy.

Karol G

Karol G dazzled in an ultra-sparkly Zuhair Murad number.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones went for a sleek, midriff-baring Annakiki with just enough sparkle on the sleeves to make a statement.