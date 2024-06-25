(Trends)

How To Nail The Butter Yellow Color Craze

Sunny side up.

@tinvcb
Butter yellow color trend
Six years ago, fashion writer and former Man Repeller Brand Director Harling Ross Anton posted an Instagram photo that led to a full-fledged trend. “My winter 2018 aesthetic is stick of butter,” her outfit post read. From there, the term she coined instantly went viral on social media, with other fashion girls sharing their takes on the color. But much like every other internet craze, it eventually ran its course, being replaced by various other sought-after shades over the past years (see lime green, Barbie pink, fiery red, etc.) However, in case you missed it, the soft pastel look is back for round two this season.

Butter yellow reared its head (again) on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, popping up left and right in many designers’ collections. For starters, Bottega Veneta introduced a light-as-a-feather midi dress with dreamy details like eyelet and pearl straps (the perfect contender for a summer wedding, no?). 3.1 Phillip Lim went all in on the trend, showing a three-piece set, which included a cropped tank, sleeveless vest, and high-waisted trousers. And Givenchy’s approach to the muted shade was presented by way of a long structured jacket that looked so magnificent on the model as she waltzed down the catwalk. In order words, escaping the beloved pastel color is nearly impossible.

Bottega VenetaVictor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment
3.1 Phillip LimVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
GivenchyPeter White/Getty Images Entertainment
There’s no denying Sabrina Carpenter also deserves some credit for the color trend reaching its peak this season. As you likely saw, the “Espresso” singer went viral on Instagram this past May when she shared an image of her yellow silk slip dress from Depop, which she wore for her 25th birthday extravaganza. The second-hand dress perfectly nodded to the famed number seen on Kate Hudson in the early aughts rom-com How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

If you’re eager to take the color for a spin, glean some outfit inspiration from the five influencer looks below.

Layer It

Earlier this month, Mango launched a buzzy collab with fashion girl-favorite label Siedres, and this mini is one standout piece from the line. The intriguing style has a halterneck dress atop a matching short sleeve tee. Note: You can also emulate the look by layering any dress over a fitted top. Then, follow Tamu McPherson’s lead and coordinate your accessories with the number by sticking to the same color scheme.

Play With Textures

Looking to take your tonal butter yellow look to the next level? If so, try marrying two contrasting textures. Here, Tine Van Cauwenberghe coupled a cozy cashmere pullover with a sumptuous silk maxi skirt. Ground the ensemble with sleek neutral accents.

Coordinate Accessories

Why stop at one yellow look when you can don multiple? Punch up a midi skirt in a light shade with other styles, like a slouchy bag and cool kicks, in slightly richer hues. Finally, complete the outfit with a playful hair piece, such as a gingham scrunchie.

A+ Activewear

If you’re a minimalist who typically stays away from color, start slow by working a graphic sweatshirt, like the cool Sporty & Rich style below, into your casual athleisure outfit. Finish with chunky sneakers or elevated loafers, depending on where you’re headed for the day.

Up The Volume

Dial up the drama this summer by taking to the streets in a new voluminous dress — perhaps a puff-sleeve gown in the trending shade? To offset the billowy number, opt for sleek, minimal accents, like a neutral tote and matching pearl jewelry.

