That not-so lovely part of summer is drawing near, when curating an outfit is a sweat-inducing feat. Finding a co-ord that can withstand the heat without lacking in style points requires a good deal of time (time you most likely don’t have in the mornings). So, to make your getting-ready routine a little less chaotic, TZR suggests reaching for more one-and-done staples instead of separates. Need some outfit inspo? Copy Tracee Ellis Ross’ most recent white poplin dress, which she paired with the ultimate celebrity-approved shoe of the season: mesh ballet flats.

On July 15, while on vacation in Italy, Ellis Ross took a break from sunbathing and five-star dining to snap a quick pic of her OOTD in an elevator. Before sharing it with her 11.3 million followers on her Instagram story, the multi-hyphenate posed in the aforementioned airy poplin dress from Proenza Schouler. Don’t let the elevator lighting fool you — it’s definitely white. The ankle-grazing midi featured a fit-and-flare silhouette, angular straps in a V-neck shape, and elasticated ruching through the bodice. She intentionally let her black bra straps peek out from underneath her LWD, which coordinated to the rest of her all-black accessories. From there, Ellis Ross jumped on the ALAïA Mesh Ballet Flats bandwagon with a black pair of see-through slip-ons — Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, Lori Harvey, and Dakota Johnson are also hardcore fans. The Black-ish actor’s carry-all of the day appeared to be a matching fishnet tote bag, also from ALAïA, that easily stored all her travel essentials and more.

Rumor has it, Ellis Ross has started filming her Roku Originals docu-series, Tracee Travels, which will follow the star on her many solo trips over the next year. All this to say? Expect lots more vacay ‘fits to hit her IG in the coming weeks. In the meantime, channel her latest IG-worthy look via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact dress, as well as her flats and tote bag are still available to shop — for now, that is.