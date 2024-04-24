As soon as Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection took center stage at Paris Fashion Week in March, we immediately started fantasizing about how creative director Jonathan Anderson’s eccentric creations would translate on the red carpet. ICYMI, the Spanish brand’s latest runway show featured an assortment of conversation-starting shift dresses, unconventional suits, and most notably, printed statement co-ords that were practically made for the celebrity set. And now, almost two months after its viral debut, Emily Blunt made our sartorial dreams come true by wearing the printed vegetable-covered matching set seen on the Loewe catwalk for her most recent press tour event in Paris.

On April 23, Blunt made her grand entrance at the UGC Normandie for the Paris premiere of her upcoming action-comedy, The Fall Guy. Before posing for a few photo-ops with her co-star, Ryan Gosling, Blunt let her quirky OOTD have its own moment in the spotlight. The Oppenheimer star took style cues directly from PFW when styling her turnip-topped Loewe look. Just like the runway model, she kept her silky white button-up completely closed and tucked into her ultra-wide-leg trousers, which were also adorned with a plethora of perishables. She added the same black leather belt from the collection to break up the monochromatic theme. However, instead of rounding out her look with the Squeeze Medium Shoulder Bag in burgundy and chunky black loafers, Blunt slipped on a pair of peep-toe nude sandals and opted out of any handbag at all.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Unfortunately, fashion enthusiasts have to wait a few months to add the exact veggie set to their closet (unless you have Blunt’s stylist Jessica Paster on speed dial). However, you can still channel Blunt’s look with the curated edit below. And keep an eye out to see if Loewe’s slightly-peculiar dog design gets the celebrity stamp of approval this season (IYKYK).