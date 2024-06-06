If you’ve been keeping tabs on the paparazzi pics of Dakota Johnson’s Materialists costumes — which have been dropping left and right since late April — you know she’s delivered enough outfit inspo to revamp your entire closet. While on set in New York, Johnson’s been spotted in an assortment of elevated basics, business-ready suits, and a few floral midi dresses. And just when we thought we’d seen it all from the fashion muse, Johnson stepped out in a vibrant yellow matching set adorned with adorable coquette-ish embroidery. All this to say? Her character’s sartorial prowess is just as expansive as Johnson’s.

On June 5, while on a break from filming with her costar Chris Evans, Johnson once again made the streets of NYC her runway in the brightest outfit of her Materialists rotation so far. Instead of tapping into her character’s penchant for neutral numbers, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor went a more colorful route in a yellow button-down jacket and coordinating wide-leg pants from New York-based label, Bode. Johnson’s summer-ready co-ord felt surprisingly romantic due to its beaded flower embellishments along the collar, breast pocket, waistline, and both hems of the bottoms. Underneath her Bode topper peeped a white tank top, which she tucked into her pants in order to showcase the cute waistline embroidery. Even though she’s primarily worn sage green Adidas Sambas over the last few weeks, this time the A-lister opted for brown Nike Cortez Textile sneakers. From there, Johnson used her accessories to maintain a low-profile. She chose tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses from Bottega Veneta, a Mets baseball cap, and a slim gold chain necklace.

Tatiana / BACKGRID

A few hours later, at Sunset Park in Brooklyn, Johnson was seen out and about again in a different ensemble. She swapped her statement set for a foolproof combo complete with a slightly-baggy white button-down and light-wash jeans in a straight-leg silhouette. The star styled another pair of chunky kicks — the Nike Daybreak Sneakers in black with a gum-sole bottom. She rounded out her second OOTD with silver jewelry, including a sleek herringbone necklace and hoop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While it’s unclear how long the Materialists filming process will continue, we hope it doesn’t end any time soon — solely because we need more street style moments from Johnson. Join us in manifesting a filming extension, and in the meantime, channel Johnson’s latest costume with the curated edit below. Believe it or not, her exact Bode duo is still available to shop — for now, that is.