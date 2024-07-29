(Shoes)
This edgier shoe is taking over.
For the past couple of years, dainty, rounded ballet flats have reigned supreme in the shoe kingdom, adding a softer touch to everyday outfits. While these dance-inspired accessories will likely always hold rank, an edgier take is coming into focus this year in the form of pointed flats. Yes, sharp-toed footwear is officially back, nodding to their original heyday in the late ‘80s and ‘90s (and their brief comeback in the early aughts). This time around, the style reads much more modern, with brands adding fresh embellishments, textures, and silhouettes.
“Shoes usually follow clothing trends so I think they are having a moment because long skirts are back,” says Myriam Belzile-Maguire, co-founder founder and designer of shoe brand Maguire, referencing the ‘90s-inspired maxi look that’s recently hit in full force. “I find a pointed toe makes flats look more dressy and it's a good day-to-night option.”
Indeed, the razor tip has been a popular complement to everything from the aforementioned maxi skirt trend to roomy denim. The no-heel component also makes for a more comfortable alternative to sky-high heels.
“I think flats and very low heels are increasing in popularity because they’re comfortable and everyone ultimately loves comfort in their day-to-day looks,” says designer Jamie Haller, founder of her namesake label. “As we’re seeing jeans and trouser leg silhouettes increase, toe shapes are thinning. This formula is elongating and it’s more beautiful to have a pointed toe peeping out from a wider leg trouser than a wider rounded toe.”
For styling, Haller says she prefers pairing pointed flats with wider leg denim or trousers and a great classic top like a crisp button down or a crewneck sweater or sweatshirt. “These closet staples create a timeless look that is elevated yet casual for your day-to-day,” she explains.
To be clear, this is not just a warm-weather shoe trend. While boots and loafers are often the default footwear options for fall, consider adding pointed flats to your rotation, as they will likely continue their takeover into the colder months ahead. In lieu of heeled pumps and clunky moto styles, opt for a sleek pointed flat, as the silhouette pairs nicely with tights and retro-inspired mini dresses and skirts. This year-round shoe trend is not one to sleep on — and it’s only picking up steam.
To get ahead of the curve, er point, shop TZR’s fave flats below.