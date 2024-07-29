For the past couple of years, dainty, rounded ballet flats have reigned supreme in the shoe kingdom, adding a softer touch to everyday outfits. While these dance-inspired accessories will likely always hold rank, an edgier take is coming into focus this year in the form of pointed flats. Yes, sharp-toed footwear is officially back, nodding to their original heyday in the late ‘80s and ‘90s (and their brief comeback in the early aughts). This time around, the style reads much more modern, with brands adding fresh embellishments, textures, and silhouettes.

“Shoes usually follow clothing trends so I think they are having a moment because long skirts are back,” says Myriam Belzile-Maguire, co-founder founder and designer of shoe brand Maguire, referencing the ‘90s-inspired maxi look that’s recently hit in full force. “I find a pointed toe makes flats look more dressy and it's a good day-to-night option.”

Indeed, the razor tip has been a popular complement to everything from the aforementioned maxi skirt trend to roomy denim. The no-heel component also makes for a more comfortable alternative to sky-high heels.

“I think flats and very low heels are increasing in popularity because they’re comfortable and everyone ultimately loves comfort in their day-to-day looks,” says designer Jamie Haller, founder of her namesake label. “As we’re seeing jeans and trouser leg silhouettes increase, toe shapes are thinning. This formula is elongating and it’s more beautiful to have a pointed toe peeping out from a wider leg trouser than a wider rounded toe.”

For styling, Haller says she prefers pairing pointed flats with wider leg denim or trousers and a great classic top like a crisp button down or a crewneck sweater or sweatshirt. “These closet staples create a timeless look that is elevated yet casual for your day-to-day,” she explains.

To be clear, this is not just a warm-weather shoe trend. While boots and loafers are often the default footwear options for fall, consider adding pointed flats to your rotation, as they will likely continue their takeover into the colder months ahead. In lieu of heeled pumps and clunky moto styles, opt for a sleek pointed flat, as the silhouette pairs nicely with tights and retro-inspired mini dresses and skirts. This year-round shoe trend is not one to sleep on — and it’s only picking up steam.

To get ahead of the curve, er point, shop TZR’s fave flats below.

Jamie Haller The Slingback $550 See On Jamie Haller If a razor sharp point isn’t your style, try a more rounded version of the look with silhouette like Jamie Haller’s python sling, which also adds some texture and pattern to the otherwise classic shoe.

Maguire Ondina Cherry Mule Slingback Flat $240 See On Maguire Cherry red flats are quickly becoming a capsule wardrobe item, and this fun slingback ties that case up with a bow.

Victoria Beckham B Buckle Flats $795 See On My Theresa It doesn’t get sexier than this strappy, buckled leather flat from Victoria Beckham — but what else would you expect from the British designer?

Jacquemus La Casa Ballerina Flats $735 See On Jacquemus Leave it to Jacquemus to put an art-deco spin on the traditional ballet flat. This cream pair features mismatched geometric appliqués on the toe.

Aquazzura Bow Tie Ballet $725 See On Aquazzura Keep the coquette vibes going with this sweet polka-dot flat that reads très Parisian.

H&M Pointed Flats $25 See On H&M You can never go wrong with a basic black pointed flat, peeking elegantly under wide-leg trousers or jeans.

ALAÏA Heart Clear Slingback Ballerina Flats $1,250 See On Neiman Marcus ALAÏA’s heart-shaped PVC flats are the stuff of fashion dreams. These are sure to go viral on Instagram feeds come September.

The Attico Grid Ballerina $1,240 See On The Attico Cue the party vibes with these grid-like flats featuring mirror workmanship.

KHAITE The Rowan Flat Mule $880 See On KHAITE KHAITE’s take on the pointed flat is naturally undeniably cool thanks to its knot detailing and sleek mule silhouette.

Shop Peche Rova 7.5 $89 $72 See On Shop Peche You can have your cake and eat it too with these pointed flat Mary Janes that give you the best of both worlds.