While each season brings with it a new assortment of en vogue styles, sometimes a piece is so stellar it comes back for another sartorial circuit. Last summer, fashion muses couldn’t get enough of a red halter top from Australian-based label, With Jéan called the “Rose Top.” As soon as the calendar switched over to April, A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski, Camila Mendes, and more styled the rosette-embellished open-front design. And now, the viral piece is back for round two. On June 11, Dua Lipa was spotted wearing the With Jéan ‘Rose Top’ while on vacation in Italy — sustaining the style’s It girl reign into summer 2024.

Just 24 hours after Lipa attended Jacquemus’ 15th anniversary runway show in the South of France, the “Dance the Night” singer traveled to Nerano, Italy before her tour continued on June 12. Until now, her vacation wardrobe featured nothing but ethereal Jacquemus dresses that flowed in the wind. However, on Tuesday afternoon, Lipa went a more laidback route with shorts and the aforementioned tank top. After a delicious seaside dinner, the multi-hyphenate was snapped by the paparazzi in the With Jéan ‘Rose Top,’ complete with a plunging neckline and an open-front silhouette. She coupled the summer staple with frayed denim shorts from RE/DONE. Lipa accessorized with a slew of celeb-approved warm weather must-haves, including mesh ballet flats from Alaïa, black Jacquemus sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, and a Tiffany & Co. diamond chainlink necklace that rings in at $83,000.

Lipa’s latest look is the red ‘Rose Top’s first appearance this year, so far. But in 2023, the number was constantly being styled by one cool-girl after another. On April 15, 2023, Ratajkowski took the With Jéan look out for a spin on one of her iconic romps around New York. EmRata gave the halter more of a ‘90s-inspired feel with black jeans and Loewe’s Ballet Sneakers — one of her go-to street style selections. Just a few months later in July, Sydney Carlson wore the same top with matching acrylic hoop earrings. Most recently, on March 27, 2024, Mendes chose the ‘Rose Top’ in a sage green hue while on the press tour for her newest film, Música. Similar to Ratajkowski, the Riverdale actor paired her cardigan-esque piece with medium-wash jeans and silver hoop earrings from Los Angeles-based jeweler, Melinda Marie.

Once the summer staple got the celebrity stamp of approval, it quickly went viral on social media. One TikTok influencer, who shared tips on how to style the top, gained over 135,000 views on her June 2023 video. This popularity caused the shirt to sell out multiple times. All this to say? With Lipa’s blessing, it’s only a matter of time before it breaks the internet once again. Keep an eye out for the next celeb to source the With Jéan selection — we’re betting on Olivia Rodrigo. In the meantime, channel Lipa’s vacay-ready attire with the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact ‘Rose Top’ is still available to shop — for now, that is.