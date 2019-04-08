30 Spring Outfit Ideas Inspired By Gemma Chan, Hailey Bieber, & More

Spring feels like it's been a long time coming at this point. The moment you decide you can't possibly endure even one more day of winter clothes, you can rest assured that the sun will miraculously cut through those cold-weather clouds, beckoning bright colors and more skin-bearing cuts. Be ready for that day with these celebrity-inspired spring outfit ideas.

You've probably been scrolling through your Instagram lately and wondering whether the celebrities you follow are living in some sort of parallel universe where spring has already sprung — Emma Chamberlain has been wearing knit two-pieces since November! Wherever your favorite fashion girls are must be warm enough to wear mini skirts, lightweight knit cardigans, and rainbow-colored prints — while you're still sporting that same old wool coat and beanie-scarf combo.

Soon, though, you'll be dressing up in jumpsuits, shorts, and sandals, too. And when that first spring day finally comes, you'll want a closet stocked with cheery colors and prints — clothes you'll actually be eager to show off rather than hide under your puffer.

So, don't wait another minute to get started on that warm-weather collection, because these ahead-of-the-curve celebrities have already provided you with plenty of inspiration. Ahead, 30 dreamy spring outfit ideas courtesy of your favorite celebrities, plus everything you need to recreate them at home.

Sweater Vest & Short Sleeved Tee Spring doesn’t have to be all florals and flouncy dresses. Take a note from cool girl Emma Chamberlain by sporting a laid-back but refined light academia outfit, featuring a sweater vest over a plain t-shirt and menswear-inspired pinstripe pants. For some ‘90s flair, copy her zig zag headband as an added trendy accessory.

Casual Corset Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira wearing this corset and legging combo in the depths of January is inspiring — which is why you’ll want to emulate it come spring. With its loud pattern, this Miaou corset mixes bright color with a classic silhouette. When paired with plain black leggings, it makes for the ultimate dressed-down fashion girl look.

Y2K Mini Skirt & Patchwork Sweater Seen here sporting a head-to-toe Heaven by Marc Jacobs look, with pieces from its Spring 2022 collection, Olivia Rodrigo is pure Y2K revivalist. Her camo micro mini skirt paired with tall goth black boots is a great edgy spring look. A colorful patchwork mohair sweater is always a fun cold to warm weather transition piece.

Giant Flower Embroidery Yes, florals are a given when it comes to spring outfits — mainly in patterns, that is. But how about instead of simply opting for the classic floral print, you go for a giant flower embroidery like Lisa from Blackpink? This bold springtime sweater by Korean brand Graffitionmind paired with a pastel fuzzy hat is a perfect springtime fit.

Elevated Athleisure

Brown Leather Blazer & Color Pop Gloves Brown leather jackets à la chic ‘70s style are everywhere right now. Dua Lipa’s distressed dark brown leather blazer gives her outfit an extra retro, rugged look. But what really pulls the fit together are her Prada teal leather gloves — they add just the right amount of brightness for a small and smart statement piece to an otherwise neutral tone look.

Sleeveless Puffer Lily-Rose Depp’s outfit screams early spring — that period when you’re still wearing cold weather pieces but in a lighter and brighter way. Layering a vibrant pastel puffer vest over a casual tee or tank is a great way to use a wintery piece this season. If you really want to go for the full springtime effect, wear a shirt that’s also full of florals and happy pastels.

‘70s Mini Dress & Boots In case you haven’t heard, ‘70s-inspired fashion is having a resurgence these days. Madelaine Petsch channeled the style to a T with this outfit. Pairing a long-sleeved mini dress with some tall leather boots is always in style, but if you really want to make it feel retro and ‘70s, focus on brown and orange tones.

Co-ord Skirt Set Blackpink’s Rosé is a huge fan of co-ord sets — and you should be too. When spring rolls around, matching skirt sets make for a simple yet refined outfit. Plus, Rosé’s choice of yellow gingham gives major sunshine-y picnic vibes, perfect for the springtime.

Earthtone Chill Even though spring marks the sun finally coming out and the flowers starting to bloom, not every day will be perfectly warm — you’ll have to wait until summer for that. For those crisp spring days, opt for a sweater and pants earthtone outfit like Lily Collins’ here. Wearing a matcha-colored loose sweater over an untucked white collared shirt with casual corduroys, Collins looks effortlessly cool on her beach walk.

Plaid Mini Skirt & Chunky Shoes Bring a little rock and roll to your spring outfits by mimicking Florence Pugh’s style. Flaunting a Tory Burch blue turtleneck sweater over tartan mini skirt with sheer black tights and some majorly elevated chunky platform shoes, Pugh is giving us all a lesson in how to make a springtime outfit edgy. Pair any solid color sweater with this outfit and you’ll be good to go.

Graphic Tee & Sneakers Nothing says goodbye to winter like breaking out the most casual and comfy outfit: a loose t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers. As evidenced by Whitney Port-Rosenman here, the classically cool and laid-back outfit formula always works. Not to mention, her Converse really pulls the whole West Coast outfit together.

Comfy Pastels Spring doesn’t have to be all about rolling out the mini skirts and dresses. Sometimes comfy is just as cool, as evidenced here by Chloe Bailey. Bring out all the pastel springtime colors in a monochrome outfit that includes a comfy jacket, joggers, and maybe even some heels to step up your style game.

Oversized Moto Jacket Hailey Bieber’s effortless cool girl aesthetic is always aspirational. For the spring, take notes from this outfit. Leather jackets are always cool, no matter the time of year, but if you want it to fit the springtime, you’re going to have to pair it with some bold color, such as the bright red shirt here. The model’s choice of white frilly socks and black loafers finish the look.

Tweed Jacket & Jeans Leave it to Kristen Stewart to be an edgy but refined fashion icon. Tweed jackets can definitely come off as preppy and upper crust, but wearing them on top of jeans flips that idea on its head. Plus, the light pastels that tweed jackets often come in — such as the vintage Chanel jacket Stewart wore — are perfect for spring. For a final touch, add some sneakers.

Pastel Rainbow Showing off a Casablanca Spring 2022 outfit, Gemma Chan channels major warm weather chic. Pastel colors on their own are spring essentials, but when you combine them and wear them all at once, you’ll really fit into the season. You’ll look like a freshly dyed Easter egg — in a fashionable way, of course.

Warm Toned Knits Kate Bosworth certainly isn't holding back her excitement to sport spring colors. Follow her lead with head-to-toe warm sunny colors, especially as spring transitions to summer. This knit top and skirt combo is perfect for spring evenings out at a restaurant or the beach.

Denim Jacket A denim jacket is another wardrobe piece that never goes out of style, and spring is the perfect time to bring it back out after being kept in the closet all winter long. Singer Jorja Smith sported one in an incredibly cool streetwear look. Wearing an oversized jean jacket over a catsuit or two-piece set — Smith wore one by Tara Hakin — makes the outfit ultra trendy.

Puffy-Sleeve Jumpsuit You're going to be seeing a lot of puffy sleeves this spring, so incorporate the throwback trend into a piece you likely already planned on wearing. This colorful jumpsuit courtesy of Katie Holmes is exactly the inspo to look for. Any flowy jumpsuit that features linen, stripes, or florals will be right on trend for spring.

Monochrome Knits Not one for bright springy colors? Lupita Nyong'o's knit separates will convince you to go for neutrals. In fact, reports are in that beige and brown are the new black. Hop on the neutrals trend for your seasonal springtime looks.

Fairytale Florals Florals have been synonymous with spring for eons — that’s no shock. The 2022 version is a flowy pastel midi with ruffles, bows, and any other feminine detailing you can find. Fairycore, as shown off by model Paloma Elsesser, is the romantic Gen Z-approved springtime aesthetic of your dreams.

Monochrome Suiting Bright colors, such as tangerine and lilac, are abundant in every spring collection you see. Dive into the trend head-first with a bold suit set like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's. The best part? You can choose whatever springtime color suits you best — just as long as you’re bright and bold about it.

Boilersuit & Boots The casual utility look is still in full swing, but Gwyneth Paltrow's personal take included a versatile brown leather boot. Now, there's a new way to sport a jumpsuit. The crisp white color she chose for this look makes it all the more eye-catching.

Clashing Prints Street-style queen Emma Roberts strikes again with retro clashing prints. Simply throw a couple of mismatched wardrobe staples together — in this case, checkered trousers and a striped shirt — and call it a look. Roberts’ specific choice of a sunny yellow striped shirt makes it extra apt for spring.

Off-the-Shoulder Dress & Sneakers Spring means the sun is finally out — so your shoulders can be, too. For a casual day look this spring, opt for an off-the-shoulder mini dress in a fun print paired with white sneakers à la Laura Harrier. This look is equal parts frolic-in-a-field and walk-the-city-streets.

Sweater & Shorts Remember the days when your parents refused to let you leave the house wearing shorts with a sweater? That rule doesn't apply here. In fact, pairing a turtleneck sweater with a pair of shorts and a coat is ultimate refined cool girl fashion, as Olivia Culpo shows here.

Flowy Floral Dress There's hardly a more quintessential spring piece than a flowy floral mini. Wear this button-front shirtdress to work, while running your weekend errands, or on a beachy bike ride, according to Lea Michele. Plus, floral minis come in so many different cuts and styles, depending on your spring day mood.

Knit Short Set & Coat What about that weird in-between cold and warm weather period, you ask? Look no further than Karlie Kloss' neutral separates. This take on a monochrome set is a nice trend-forward touch.

Bralette Top & Simple Jeans Embrace the warm weather by swapping out your sweaters for a bralette worn over jeans or trousers. You’ll stay cool while looking hot — it’s a look that will take you into summer with ease. Bring a cardigan in case the nighttime cools off unexpectedly.