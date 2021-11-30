Olivia Rodrigo’s Quadruple Braids Are A Lesson In Y2K Beauty

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most buzzed-about artists of the moment. At the humble age of 18, the singer-songwriter was just nominated for a whopping seven Grammy Awards. This announcement came at the heels of her latest win at the American Music Awards for New Artist of the Year, after being the most nominated artist at this year's ceremony. Casual.

Beyond her undeniably impressive talent as a performer, the "Driver's License" singer also has a major influence as a Gen Z fashion and beauty icon. To point, just last night, fans went wild for her Y2K braids and epic style at a Saint Laurent event in Miami for Art Basel. The Disney Channel alum donned a little black dress, tights, and pumps designed by Anthony Vaccarello. She completed the look with statement necklaces and aforementioned braids courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins.

Hawkins parted the singer's strands in the center to keep the hairstyle simple yet sleek, creating what appears to be a total of four sectioned braids that certainly evoke a cool-girl aesthetic. Celebrity makeup artist Molly Greenwald complemented the hairstyle with subtle glam, standouts of which look to be a red shade of lipstick and lush lashes.

Rodrigo is no stranger to braids; it’s become one of her go-to beauty looks beside her signature waist-length waves, as seen on the cover of her debut album, Sour.

On occasion, the actress surprises fans by wearing her hair up. At the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in September, for example, she stunned in a loose, center-parted updo with curled, face-framing pieces. Her dress was a sultry Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello design, like the little black number she debuted last night.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

It will be interesting to see how Rodrigo’s beauty and fashion preferences evolve over time. Will she stick to Y2K braids or lean into more classically glamorous styles? Sorry to be painfully cliché, but the harsh reality is that only time will tell.