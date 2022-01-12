Euphoria is officially back on our screens, and — in addition to the emotional devastation that only Rue and Jules can provide — there’s plenty of Euphoria outfit ideas and inspiration to look forward to this season.

In just the season two premiere, Maddy rocked an unapologetically sultry LBD complete with side cutouts and a large keyhole (plus, rainbow-studded gladiator sandals, naturally), Cassie hid in a bathtub wearing an early-aughts-inspired bodycon blue dress, and Twitter collectively lost their mind over the dramatic fight in the episode’s final minutes. Personally speaking though, my eyes were on the edgy pendant necklace Kat was wearing at the New Year’s Eve party. And fortunately for me (and anyone else who’s leaning into the Kourtney Kardashian/Meghan Fox glam-goth look), its price tag comes in at under $200.

Any Euphoria fan knows that the show’s costume designer Heidi Bivens has a killer eye for cool-girl looks and enviable details, and Kat’s party-ready outfit this episode was no different. Portrayed by actress Barbie Ferreira, Kat wore a short and silky Mimi Wade dress and finished the look with super-saturated eye makeup (courtesy of makeup artist Donni Davy), colorful coffin-shaped nails, and that vampy, dark-glam necklace that caught my eye.

Crafted by jewelry designer Pamela Love, the dagger pendant Ferreira wears fits right in with the grunge-meets-goth revival that’s been trending over the past several months, thanks to celebs like the aforementioned Kourtney K and Megan Fox and their rocker partners. And if you’re looking to free your inner alt-girl, this dangling dagger necklace is the perfect way to wade in the waters of the dark side.

Though the 18K gold version seen on screen goes for $1,800 on the Pamela Love website, you can snag the sterling silver edition right here for just $180.

Complete with a sculptural handle and a sterling silver chain, it can be paired with a babydoll dress like Kat’s to edge up an otherwise sweet look. Or, you can wear it with Pamela Love’s matching dagger earrings (you know I’m also adding those to cart) and an all-black ensemble to really channel that grown-up goth-lite style.

Can’t wait to see what other Euphoria outfit ideas and makeup lewks these haute high schoolers turn in season two.

