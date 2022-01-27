Even though snow is still falling and your lighter clothes are in storage, spring will be here before you know it. As soon as winter starts to fade, bright colors and pastel hues are worn almost exclusively the entire season. And this spring, celebrity manicurists predict a variety to the selection: think sparkles, special top coats, and creamy bold hues for eye-catching manicures.

“The trend for spring is captivating shades that literally shimmer with optimism and possibility,” says celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann. Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, co-founder of OPI agrees: “This spring, colorful French manicures continue to be a huge trend, especially pairing similar shades for a more monochromatic springtime look.” A few other not-so-traditional nail colors that will emerge are brown hues, such as caramel, cinnamon, and chocolate, and earthy greens.

Knowing what color or brand to have on hand for your at-home manicures and pedicures can be a bit of a tricky process. To help, TZR spoke to celebrity manicurists and cult-favorite nail polish brands for their takes on the most popular nail colors and trends for spring 2022.

Of course, if you prefer to hang onto the dark, moody shades of winter, you’ll find grays and deep blues here as well. Whether you love an accent nail with elaborate art or a simple mani with one all-over polish, there is a nail color trend perfect for you. Ahead, the eight coolest spring nail trends to keep on rotation all season long. Plus, a great selection of products to recreate the looks at home.

Periwinkle

Periwinkle will be a must-try nail polish shade in 2022, according to Rita Remark, global lead educator at Essie. The pro expects to see people gravitate towards bold and muted versions of periwinkle to symbolize confidence, calmness, and energy. Lippmann sees periwinkle as a huge trend this spring as well and recommends The Woman In The Moon for a semi-sheer periwinkle moment.

Vibrant Neons

Spice up your winter mani with loud, vibrant neons for an instant mood-lifter. Bright neons like green, pink, yellow, and blue will pair beautifully with all your spring skirts, trousers, and shorts. And because your hands are still recovering from the dry winter, Lippmann recommends applying Rich Girl Hand Cream often. “Formulated with shea butter and avocado oil, it will help restore moisture, even skin tone, and give an added layer of sun protection to hands,” the expert says.

Royal Blues

“Blue is an interesting shade in that it is attention grabbing, yet it’s also one of the most naturally occurring colors on Earth,” shares Brittney Boyce, celebrity nail artist and founder of Nails of LA. The vibrant blue hues work great on both fair and darker skin tones. Her pick: It’s Brittney, Beach, perfect for both fingernails and toes.

Sunset Red

The experts all predict that big, bright reds are making a huge comeback for spring 2022. And it’s not the typical rosy red that will turn heads, but instead an orange-red with an oval-shaped nail, another huge nail trend that you will see all 2022 long. Reds this spring are all about embracing the sunny vibes and cheerful energy that comes with the warmer season.

Baby Soft Pastels

Remark describes soft pastels as a white shade with three drops of your favorite color. “It’s soft and perfectly paired with a bright spring wardrobe.” The expert recommends Stretch Your Wings to achieve the look at home. And as for maintenance, don’t forget about cuticle oil, like Apricot Cuticle Oil, to keep the skin moisturized and crack-free.

“The pastel shades we love in spring look their best (and apply easiest!) when applied to healthy, smooth nails,” Olivia Van Iderstine, vice president of content and creative at Olive & June tells TZR. “Be sure to keep up with weekly manis to ensure your nails are healthy and well-cared for.” The expert encourages clients to apply a nail strengthener, utilize a ridge filler for a smooth canvas, and to reapply top coat throughout the week to keep it shiny.”

Creamy Browns

Brown nail polish can be found in all seasons as a top pick, but this spring, expect to see deep, rich espresso shades, like 2am In Sydney to take its rightful place. Boyce recommends applying ORLY Bonder as a base coat for long-lasting wear. “It's like a double-sided tape that grips to your nails on one side and to polish on the other,” she shares.

Green Envy

“Bright emerald green was a huge trend in fashion, design, and nails last year and it's carrying over into 2022,” Remark tells TZR. It also perfectly fits the spring season. Remark recommends looking for grassier or khaki versions of the shade and loves Willow In The Wind for emerald green. To keep nails chip-free, the artist recommends re-applying a topcoat (with thin consistency to keep polish from getting too thick) every two days.

Sandy Neutrals

Boyce expects to see neutral and skin tone shades looking different from the typical pink and coral shades we see this time of year. “Instead, there will be a great focus on neutrals with more sand and khaki undertones, reminiscent of early beach weather.” Ready to try this at home? The experts recommend Sandstorm and Starstruck.