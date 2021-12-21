Hollywood’s fashionable crowd loves Aritzia. The Canadian retailer has become a reliable source for them to purchase minimalist, easy-to-wear pieces ranging from cozy sweaters to versatile summer dresses. In particular, stars love the label’s outerwear selection. For instance, Jennifer Lopez recently wore Aritzia’s Super Puff jacket and she isn’t the only celeb to tout its magical cozy powers. (Yara Shahidi, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner all love the piece.) The A-lister-approved, customer-beloved style has earned its positive reputation by checking all the relevant boxes. It provides proper insulation, is aesthetically pleasing to the eye, and comes at a relatively modest price point compared to other puffers out there. (The price starts at $250.)

Aritzia’s Super Puff comes in a variety of colors such as cherry red and storm green, but Lopez embraced the idea of winter whites with a jacket in this very shade. The outerwear perfectly matched her casual athleisure set, which consisted of a pullover and sweats also in a snowy-white hue. She captioned the Insta snap, “Cozy morning in my Super Puff ☕️🤍❄️ Thank you @Aritzia…I love it!” According to the website’s product description, Lopez’s specific jacket retails for $250 and what makes it special is the fact that it can be worn in -30 degrees Celsius or -22 degrees Fahrenheit. The winter jacket is also water repellent, wind resistant, and super lightweight. This is not the first time Lopez has sported a Super Puff, either. Roughly a year ago, she donned a beige corduroy version, which she teamed with a sweatsuit from Les Tien.

Since its debut in 2018, the viral jacket has become a wardrobe mainstay for many celebrities. In addition to the aforementioned trio, Kourtney Kardashian, Lily-Rose Depp, Gal Gadot, and Sophie Turner all own one. (Bella Hadid has a white Super Puff that looks very similar to Lopez’s.) And every star has her own way of styling the piece. Jenner, for instance, likes to rock the outerwear with a graphic T-shirt while Shahidi styles it with joggers for her sunrise walks.

Yara Shahidi

Elsa Hosk

Kendall Jenner

Hunter Schafer

Hailey Bieber

If you’re still in the market for a trusty winter jacket that will stand the test of time, don’t hesitate and add Lopez’s exact Super Puff to your checkout cart, ahead. In addition, you’ll find a few other styles from the Super Puff collection, as Aritzia has expanded its offerings to include midi and maxi-length styles.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.