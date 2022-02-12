You can always count on street style to provide unlimited outfit inspiration. While the runways define and set forth the coming trends, show goers demonstrate how to incorporate them into everyday ensembles. Such is the case for the street style at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022. Celebrities and fashion tastemakers descended into the Big Apple with their sleek, leather separates and bold, colorful dresses. Statement outerwear and joyful, candy-colored ensembles also made an appearance (Zazie Beetz’s knitted set was impossible to miss.)

The crowd had plenty to celebrate, of course, between attending shows like Proenza Schouler and dropping by L’Avenue’s kickoff dinner at Saks. Some popped into Chloé’s celebratory store opening. Everyone brought their sartorial A-game and the weather, luckily appears to be on the warmer side — giving everyone a chance to shed their puffer coats (if only for a day or two). As you scroll through all the ensembles spotted throughout the week, you’ll start to feel your fashion senses tingle. That’s a signal that the looks below will reinvigorate your personal style and inspire you for months to come.

Ahead, see all the can’t-miss outfits (so far) that you’ll want to add to your February fashion mood board. This post will be updated with more looks as they pop up, so you don’t miss a single moment.

Day 1

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid kicked off her fashion week street style with a mustard-yellow leather jacket, a pair of ultra baggy gray trousers, and an embroidered messenger bag from Chanel.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Bailee Madison met up at the Chloé store opening. Holmes’ wool coat was detailed with quilted leather while Madison’s glossy number featured a brown shearling trim.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio and Josephine Skriver both wore figure-hugging leather pants while out and about in the East Village. Sampaio donned a classic black pair while Skriver opted for an unconventional caramel-colored option.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A few hours later, Sampaio slipped into an all-black OOTD for the night: A shimmery, see-through top paired with a lace-trimmed skirt and a blazer on top. Her black, chain-strap clutch from Saint Laurent added a luxe touch to the look.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried was spotted leaving the celebratory dinner at L’Avenue at Saks. She wore a geometric print two-piece ensemble. The star leaned into the lingerie-inspired trend by wearing a sultry bra top underneath her blazer.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

In the meantime, Lourdes Leon sported the most maximalist outerwear coat of the night. Her piece featured a cheetah print and a furry-trimmed collar.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz wore a rainbow-colored knit dress with an equally colorful shawl. She carried a terracotta bucket bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachel Hilbert made her way over to the L’Agence presentation in a shiny belted leather coat.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Scarlett Costello teamed her mustard leather jacket with a low-rise gradient skirt and bedazzled kitten heels.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Savannah Smith kept things neutral with a set of beige co-ords and a white satchel. Her raspberry-red lipstick added a pop of color.