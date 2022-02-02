This Victorian-Inspired Nap Dress Came Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

In 2020, the famous Nap Dress became one of the most sought-after WFH-proof styles on the market. Two years later, the viral frock remains on the radar of cottagecore fans and comfort-loving fashionmongers. As a follow-up to its summer 2021 Bridgerton-inspired collab, the brand just released a new collection that will take you on a sartorial journey to the 18th and 19th-century. Dubbed Victorian Romance, Hill House Home’s latest drop includes brand new Nap Dresses and non-Nap Dress pieces, alongside updated versions of its existing silhouettes. Consider this your prime opportunity to snag a cozy, romantic Valentine’s Day-appropriate piece, especially if you plan to spend it in the comfort of your home.

The new collection introduces four new Nap Dresses in total: First, there are the midi-length pieces like the ruffle-adorned Ava or the corset-inspired Ophelia style. For those who want something a little shorter, consider The Samantha Dress with longer sleeves and a V-cut neckline, or The Elizabeth Nap Dress. (The latter is, essentially, a mini version of the viral Nap Dress.) And of course, there’s the famous Ellie Nap Dress — which now features functional pockets that can hold your compact essentials like keys or lipstick. Most pieces from the Victorian romance drop come in both solid colors and garden party-inspired prints, complete with hidden gems like mushrooms, fairies, and ducks throughout the designs.

For those who plan on venturing out and want something that feels appropriate in a nighttime setting, take note of the brand new Collector’s Edition category. The inaugural drop includes the best-selling Ellie Nap Dress in fabrics like Sheer Tulle ($275) and Sheer Lace ($175) — but the brand will continue to release these unique, extra special iterations of its signature style in its future collections.

(+) Courtesy of Hill House Home (+) Courtesy of Hill House Home (+) Courtesy of Hill House Home INFO 1/3

In addition, Hill House Home decided to upgrade this drop with winter-appropriate separates and layering pieces. The Ollie cardigan sweater, for instance, will sit nicely atop any Nap Dress of your liking. Those who want a slightly preppier look will love the subtly colorful, tweedy Bea jacket and Olivia skirt co-ords. There are new tops, too, both short-sleeve and long-sleeve, headbands, and even a zip-up Allie sweatshirt for an unexpected sporty element. As far as pricing goes, you can expect to pay anywhere from $35 for a simple Maeve headband to $275 for a Collector’s Edition Ellie dress in gauzy tulle fabric.

(+) Courtesy of Hill House Home (+) Courtesy of Hill House Home (+) Courtesy of Hill House Home INFO 1/3

Those who have any experience with Hill House Home’s prior drops know that the brand’s beloved styles usually sell out within hours of the launch. Therefore, you’ll want to have your credit card ready and head over to hillhousehome.com STAT. Or, keep scrolling to peruse and shop TZR’s favorite styles with ease, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.