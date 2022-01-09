2022’s Winter Boot Trends Are Here — And They’re Surprisingly Practical

When shopping to stock your arsenal of winter boots, it can often feel like an either-or situation. Either you choose a shoe that excels in a practical sense — meaning it’s fabricated to withstand winter’s inclement climate — but falls short on the fashion front. Or, you select a boot that masters the season’s trends yet does all but nothing to prevent you from catching hypothermia. And this shouldn’t be the case; the best winter boots should be both functional and cute, without ever compromising on either.

Luckily, you don’t have to choose. Winter 2022’s boot selection offers practicality and style. If you’re someone who prioritizes versatility, consider a gorpcore-inspired boot in a timeless and refined color palette — black and white, for example, is an infallible combination. You could also infuse fashion’s current party-ready spirit into your outdoorsy shoes by opting for a boot in a flashy metallic shade or one detailed with shimmer. As for styling a pair of utilitarian-meets-partygoer shoes, lean into the boot’s opulence via statement jewelry or a blouse embellished with sequins.

Fashion girls have also been gravitating toward an après-ski attitude — look to the exponential rise of balaclavas and, now, puffer boots, too. Similarly, boots lined or accented with fur have become a go-to amongst fashion folk. And, obviously, donning furry footwear is an excellent tactic to keep you and your feet cozy.

From grunge-inspired galoshes to colorful hiking boots, you’ll discover 15 boots that are equal parts stylish and winter-proof, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.