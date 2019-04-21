27 Celebrity-Inspired Shoes You’ll Want To Have On Hand This Spring

Throwing out those tattered, salt-stained winter boots after the last snowfall has to be one of the most satisfying wardrobe purges of the year. It’s not quite that time yet (sigh), but while you anticipate that glorious moment to come, you'll need to get acquainted with the spring shoe staples celebrities are projecting for next season.

Cold weather really has a way of compromising a person’s style. Day after day, it’s the same formula: Jeans. Coat. Boots. Repeat. All that repetition can get a little... well, bland. When spring eventually arrives to save you from the maddening monotony of winter clothes, you’ll want to pair your inaugural pedicure with a cute pair of strappy shoes, so it’s a good thing your favorite celebrities have you covered in figuring out what’s on trend.

“For spring 2022 there are three shoe styles that you will see just about everywhere,” Zuajeiliy Romero, VP of styling at Wishi, tells TZR. “The platform sandal, the clog, and the slingback.” While these styles are not exactly new, Romero says there are going to be reiterations all over the place. “Clogs were big this past fall (Khaite and Hermès), and will be a must have this spring.”

You can also pull out all your timeless faves. “There will always be classics that just work for spring,” LA-based stylist Catlin Myers tells TZR. A pair of chucks, strappy sandals, combat boots, and chunky white styles will maintain their spring shoe staple status, too.

Ahead, 27 shoe styles to try immediately, according to celebrities.

Neutral Sandals “Usually what happens in spring is that the clothes become brighter or lighter in color and the number one question is how to match your shoe to your outfit,” Romero tells TZR. To make your shoe-to-outfit coordination a breeze, go for a color that looks good with everything. “Invest in a nude or neutral sandal or even a white color way to make getting dressed so much easier,” Romero advises.

Clogs Romero is also loving clogs for spring, “The classic clog silhouette with the leather upper and the studded wooden bottom in rich leather, whether it’s classic black or brown or bright platform sandals, will be the go-to shoe for going out,” she tells TZR. “If it’s a Mary Jane, bonus points!”

Mary Janes Speaking of loving on Mary Jane shoes, Myers says they’re an all-around spring hit in every silhouette. “Another retro style seen a lot in the spring collections were Mary Janes,” she says. “They are a very versatile style and can be worn as a quirky flat in the case of Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, or as a sky-high heel like the Chanel pair recently worn by Penelope Cruz.”

Embellishments Fun embellishments like pearls and jewels are going to be everywhere for spring. “Shoes adorned with crystal embellishments are a continuation of the out-of-lockdown, roaring ‘20s vibe that we’ve been seeing,” Myers tells TZR. “Designers are shifting away from loungewear to something more exciting.”

Gladiators & Lace-Up Heels “Thanks to brands like Valentino, gladiator sandals are making a comeback,” notes Myers. The comebacks truly never end. “If the number of celebs sporting these on their holiday vacations is any indication, we will be seeing these a lot in the spring and summer.” Similarly, Myers tells TZR that lace-up heels are a good update on the sultry night-out strappy heel.

Campy Heels “Sexy heels with a campy twist — like Loewe’s egg heels — are a fun way to lighten up a chic, but more serious look for spring,” Myers tells TZR. “The way Elle Fanning wore them is the perfect example.” If there’s anything that will make a statement, it’s having eggs on your shoes — and absolutely rocking them.

White Boots RHW said it best with the caption, “White boots make a look.” This mod, ‘60s-inspired footwear has been trending for a while now, and it’s not going anywhere. Pair them with dresses, wide-leg trousers, or even leggings for an elevated look.

Strappy Sandal Heels Contrary to the chunky block heel, strappy, barely-there sandal styles are “simple, but timeless,” as Myers put it. You can’t go wrong with dainty little spring staple shoes like these, as evidenced by Kourtney Kardashian. Plus, the red-on-red look here is quite simply a vibe.

Colorful Gym Shoes “For spring you should look for a shoe that can be worn with lots of different outfits,” says Romero. And what is more versatile than a sneaker? But there are too many neutral hues in the sneaker section these days. Gabrielle Union encourages you to liven up your gym look with a bold color this season.

Exaggerated Pointed Toes There's nothing new about a pointed toe, but lately, designers have been making them needle-sharp. And when the shoe is in a classic color like black, you can easily get away with exaggerated features like these pointy tips. Pair with a blazer for some absolute boss energy.

Square-Toe Heels Pointy toes not your thing? Get the same edgy vibe by opting for something square instead.

Feminine Sneakers White sneakers for spring? Not revolutionary. But super-feminine details to dress them up like Olivia Palermo? You can bet this will be the next segment in the saga of chunky white tennis shoes.

Converse The Converse high-tops you wore nonstop in high school are back, and Stewart’s outfits make them look so high-fashion. There’s really not a look that wouldn’t pair well with the iconic shoe. You can’t go wrong with a simple all-black or gray pair.

Lace-Up Boots Emma Roberts’ look is proof that sporty laces are the best way to give the classic ankle boot a spring upgrade. A good pair of heeled lace-up boots really do a 180 on the whole ensemble. Roberts is living proof of the sentiment, with a simple jeans-and-T-shirt combo turned edgy.

Platform Sandals Who could forget those iconic black platform sandals from the '90s? Slowly but surely, they're coming back in style. Get the look with Bosworth’s Coachella slides.

Rainbow Accents Chan’s strappy sandal heels are the perfect way to try out the rainbow trend. After months of winter grays, bright colors are a welcomed change. Her outfit is proof that they’re surprisingly versatile, too.

Chunky Platforms Take chunky to the next level with boxy platform heels. Not only are they super fashionable, but they’ll lift you a couple extra inches, too. And who doesn’t love some added height?

Snake Print shaymitchell on Instagram Is there anything Shay Mitchell can’t absolutely rock? Didn’t think so. Snake print is the trend that just keeps giving. The spring version is even bigger and bolder than before (think knee-high boots and platforms).

Buckle-Strap Slides These sandals are a beautiful hybrid of two trendy styles: “ugly” tourist shoes and sporty slides. The buckle doubles as a cute adornment and the means to keep your footwear snug and tight in place. And they’re just a forever comfy staple to keep around.

Over-The-Knee Boots You can totally keep sporting boots all summer long if you wish. But for the slightly chillier temps of spring, opt for an over-the-knee pair to wear with your mini dresses and jumpsuits. This combo is always a yes for spring.

Lace-Up Vans It's time to reintroduce Vans into your casual footwear lineup. Yes, these throwback kicks are back. Those skater jeans you just bought will thank you.

Ballet Flats Brie Larson’s look shows that ballerina flats can be more than just cute. They’re a fit for rocker tees and pretty dresses all the same, and definitely a must-have for spring weather.

Neon Spring is synonymous with color, and for all the trend-lovers out there, that means a whole lot of neon. Take the highlighter trend from the runway to your shoe collection with a set of strappy heels. Make like Ashley Graham and pair the look with an otherwise monochromatic ensemble.

Slouchy Silhouettes It's all about the slouch nowadays, and there's no better way to keep your feet nice and cool in your boots. Make like Teigen and go for a mid-calf boot with a floral dress. A little bit of heel is always a welcomed addition, too.

Combat Boots Nobody is taking a break from their beloved black combat boots any time soon. And why should they? They go with everything and always make a statement.

Fluffy Accents Hudgens is all about fluffy sandals as outdoor footwear, and so are the designers. “Fur accents — both on slides and heel sandals — are a good spin on the transitional cold-to-warm-weather shoe,” Myers tells TZR. “Along with the casual style fur slide we’ve been seeing, [brands] like Altuzarra and Fendi showed strappy evening versions.”