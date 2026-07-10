After nearly a year of wondering when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would tie the knot following their floral-filled engagement in August 2025, the duo finally put an end to the many rumors and theories about when and where it would happen to rest. In case you’ve somehow avoided the hundreds of headlines surrounding what many called the American “royal wedding,” the superstar musician and athlete celebrated their nuptials with a star-studded extravaganza held at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Although the event’s attendees and miscellaneous details — like the food and drink situation — have come to light, those more invested in the bride’s attire have been left with more questions than answers. (What was Swift’s glam like? Did she wear her signature winged liner and red lip? Did Kelce really wear a top hat?).

A few hours after the MSG party concluded, Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, specified in a press release that the couple both wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. But the fact is, we still haven’t seen any photos, sketches, or any visual idea of what the singer-songwriter wore. While we anxiously wait for Swift’s inevitable Instagram post (in a recent interview with The New York Times, a spokesperson for Dior confirmed that’s how the reveal will take place), we’re satiating our need for more information by turning our attention to the other it-girl brides-to-be.

With A-listers like Zoë Kravitz and Miley Cyrus set to wed their respective beaus any day now, there’s no shortage of stylish wedding content in sight. (Who will they wear? What kind of look will it be?) Below, join us in a deep dive of the most fashionable fiancés and their fashion history as we try to predict the answers to those very questions.

Zoë Kravitz

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About a year after initially sparking dating rumors with Harry Styles in August 2025, Zoë Kravitz began wearing a sparkling diamond ring by Jessica McCormack, leading to speculation about her relationship status with the pop star. Their engagement was confirmed by sources to People a few days later, as well as more details about the ring (estimated to be 9-12 carats and worth around $500,000 to $800,000). Considering the actress’s longstanding relationship with Anthony Vaccarello and Saint Laurent, it would make sense that she continue working with the French house for her imminent wedding. Though her wedding gown from her previous marriage to Karl Glusman — a custom ballerina-inspired tea-length dress by Alexander Wang — points towards a preference for more structured feminine shapes, Kravitz’s recent taste for slinky slips and relaxed silhouettes could potentially inform her future attire.

Miley Cyrus

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After dating for four years, Miley Cyrus got engaged to Los Angeles-based musician and producer Maxx Morando in December 2025. The superstar has also formed a friendship with Vaccarello and Saint Laurent, but has never been tied down to a singular designer. Cyrus has frequently worn more avant-garde looks by Bob Mackie, Maison Margiela, and Mugler over the last couple of years, and has also recently fronted fragrance campaigns for Gucci. While there isn’t exactly one clear answer on who she’ll deem worthy to design her dream look, we do know it likely won’t be Vivienne Westwood, seeing as she sported the British label for her intimate 2018 wedding to Liam Hemsworth.

Devon Lee Carlson

The internet’s favorite it-girl, Devon Lee Carlson, announced her engagement to Duke Nicholson (the grandson of actor Jack Nicholson) on June 17, 2026. The couple — who also have the same birthday, Aug. 3 — have been together for four years now. While Carlson is a go-to partner for several brands (she’s worked with Balenciaga and Burberry, and frequently attended the events of Sandy Liang, Miu Miu, and more), she’s specifically noted archival Prada, Moschino, and Marc Jacobs as her favorite labels. With that information, plus her known love of Y2K fashion, we’re predicting a major vintage moment for the Wildflower Cases founder’s nuptials.

Claudia Sulewski

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Content creator and founder of body care brand Cyklar, Claudia Sulewski, got engaged to musician and producer Finneas back in September of 2025. “We fell for each other so hard and so fast and so honestly,” Sulewski said in a recent interview with People. “There were no games. We were so straightforward with each other. I think when you know, you just kind of know.” The future sister-in-law to Billie Eilish tends to stick to figure-hugging silhouettes, with a specific knack for both vintage and see-through designs. She’s also frequently worked with Prada and Miu Miu, leaving us to suspect a Miucci-ideated moment for her big day.

Suki Waterhouse

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Although it’s unclear whether Suki Waterhouse will wed her partner Robert Pattinson anytime soon (they’ve been engaged since December 2023), we can’t help but fantasize about what the musician and actress’ fashion choices would look like as a bride. Following her role in Amazon Prime’s Daisy Jones & The Six, which follows a rock band in the 1970s, the star has typically stuck to an edgy, bohemian, free spirit style. She can often be spotted sporting vintage-looking ensembles — like capelets and flowing slip dresses — by the likes of Dior, Gucci, and Chloé. But in the last few months, the “My Fun” singer has been embracing plenty of high-glamour, corseted looks. If Waterhouse formally ties the knot with Pattinson anytime soon, we’re betting her look will include those same structural details.

Normani

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Since announcing her engagement to NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf in March 2025, Normani has been very public about her wedding planning journey, even sharing the kind of food and music she hopes to have at the affair. Though she hasn’t specified any of her fashion plans, it’s safe to assume we can expect something on the bolder side. A fan of designers like Christian Siriano and LaQuan Smith, the “Dopamine” singer has been known to love a more structured, voluminous, statement look. Perhaps a Valentino ball gown — similar to her 2021 Met Gala ensemble — is in her bridal future.

