It seems, at last, that Zoë Kravitz is fashionably embracing her fiancée status. This week, the star made a rare appearance in a distinctly bridal-coded outfit that was a sharp departure from her usual dark yet chic wardrobe. But the look still aligned with the effortless style we know, love, and frequently add to our moodboards.

Zoë Kravitz attends Jessica McCormack’s summer solstice party in London. Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

In London, Kravitz slipped on a slinky white dress to co-host a summer solstice party with Carey Mulligan for jewelry designer Jessica McCormack, who’s also rumored to have made her custom engagement ring from reported fiancé Harry Styles. The actress’s smooth silk midi piece included a knee-length hem and one-shouldered bodice, creating a clean and minimal silhouette.

Kravitz leaned into the cool side of the color palette with her accessories — which, of course, included a full suite of McCormack’s designs. The star gleamed in a set of curved silver bangles and a matching ring, as well as a rounded arm cuff punctuated by a single diamond charm. A set of light silver silk slingback pumps by Christian Louboutin smoothly complemented both her dress and jewelry, providing the perfect finishing touch. Naturally, Kravitz extended her cool-girl sensibilities outdoors, where she slipped on an oversized pair of black, glossy sunglasses with rounded frames as the sun set.

Zoë Kravitz and Jessica McCormack. Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

The star’s outing also cemented her bond with McCormack, who’s become a top star in the jewelry world with a celebrity roster to match. Kravitz has frequently worn the designer’s pieces and custom designs on and off the red carpet for years, including the Met Gala. In fact, the pair are so close that McCormack even named Kravitz as her first celebrity ambassador and campaign star in 2024. With additional support from Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Jodie Comer, and more, it’s undeniable that McCormack’s jewelry is the perfect fit for cool girls across all generations.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz in New York City in March 2026. XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

While Kravitz’s garden party look fit her effortlessly chic personal tastes, it also hinted at what we could expect from her eventual wedding wardrobe. The white hue was a full 360 from Kravitz’s typically moodier color schemes, and also marked her first outing in the bridal-coded color since her engagement with Styles was revealed in April. Ever since, we’ve all wondered what she might wear for her big day, plus related events like a bridal shower or bachelorette party. If this elegant ensemble is any indication, her wedding-related looks will be minimal, timeless, and incorporate a touch of vintage inspiration. In short, they’ll be undeniably Kravitz.