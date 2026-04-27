After being spotted on April 21 together in London, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles sparked engagement rumors with a new massive diamond accessory on Kravitz’s left ring finger. Six days following the romantic coffee outing, a source close to the couple confirmed to People Magazine that congratulations are officially in order. Kravitz and Styles may be engaged, but according to the source, the pair have already shared the announcement with “a small circle.”

After the news broke on April 27, Kravitz was serendipitously spotted going for a solo walk in New York in a super low-key off-duty outfit — which was so her. Coupled with an incognito “BOY NEXT DOOR” baseball cap, black sunglasses, and gray crewneck sweatshirt, was her hard-to-miss diamond ring on full display as she typed something on her iPhone.

Kravitz and Styles have been dating for about eight months. During their relationship, the pair have been seen together in public numerous times, showing affection toward one another, and have also quickly become known for their effortless, joint street style looks. Which begs the question, will Styles debut an engagement ring of his own? Perhaps.

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In the meantime, KAY Jewelers weighed in with some expert opinions on Kravitz’s center stone design. “It appears to be a radiant or cushion-cut — about 10 carats in size,” according to Lisa Ingram, KAY Vice President of Merchandising. “Assuming a natural diamond with strong grading across the 4Cs, we’d estimate this ring to be in the $300,300-$500,000 range,” Ingram continued.

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Until whoever actually designed the ring comes forward, like everyone else, we can only hope for more Kravitz-Styles sightings.