Believe it or not, it’s been 20 years since Hannah Montana first hit the Disney Channel airwaves. Over four seasons, the mega-hit television show gave the world non-stop hijinks, “sweet nibblets,” some incredible layering, and, perhaps most notably, turned Miley Cyrus into a star (and not just on a part-time basis). Still, the “Wrecking Ball” singer hasn’t forgotten her roots — figuratively or literally, arriving at the premiere of the show’s 20th Anniversary Special in a Hannah Montana-esque hairdo that put a sophisticated spin on the signature style.

For the Mar. 23 event, held in Hollywood, Cyrus hit the purple carpet with long, buttery blonde hair featuring center-parted curtain bangs. While the face-framing layers and dimensional golden hue grounded the style firmly in “grown-up” territory, the overall combo of “long and blonde and bangs” served as a pretty direct nod to the iconic blonde wig that transformed Miley Stewart into the titular superstar Hannah Montana. (And somehow fooled everyone in her personal life.)

The bouncy ‘do was styled by Cyrus’ longtime hairstylist, Bobby Eliot, while Kenny Reed created the color. Rounding out the glam, makeup artist Janice Daoud used Maybelline New York products to craft a tight-lined, cool-toned shimmering eye paired with a pinky-brown neutral lip, while nail artist Miho Okiwara gave the pop star a glossy, peach milk set.

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And the hair wasn’t the only on-theme element in the look. For her ensemble, Cyrus wore sparkling custom Rabanne, styled by Bradley Kenneth, consisting of a diamante dress with a deep cowl neck — and a bedazzled Hannah Montana tee underneath.