Throughout Zendaya’s promo for her latest film, The Drama — where she stars as a bride-to-be opposite Robert Pattinson — it’s been difficult to separate what’s real and what’s good old method dressing. Ever since her stylist and collaborator Law Roach told a reporter at the Actor Awards earlier this month that Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding allegedly already happened in real life, there’s been much speculation about the movie star’s alleged nuptials. And what cosmic timing? Just when she’s set to play a bride on the big screen.

The truth is, we’ll never really know what’s going on in Zendaya’s personal life unless we hear it from her, so her press tour bridal era will have to suffice for now. And she and Roach are fully leaning into the curiosity, too. The film comes out in theaters on April 3, so in the meantime Zendaya has been attending all kinds of events in head-to-toe white looks, including Paris Fashion Week and the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

Fans have been trying to assign meaning to each one of her looks, which Roach will, on occasion, confirm or deny via social media. The movie’s Parisian premiere on March 24 was one of those days where Roach confirmed what everyone was thinking: The Euphoria star wore a breathtaking, long-sleeve custom gown by Louis Vuitton, which according to Roach’s Instagram story was, in fact, her ‘something new.’

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From the front, the silhouette maintained a classic yet modest ease, but the back was where the drama really was. The gown was fit with a backless panel and a black contrasting train that followed behind. Perhaps the juxtaposition was meant to point to something dark that happens in the film? Add that to the long list of theories waiting to be confirmed or denied.

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The Dune actor paired black satin pumps, also from Vuitton (for which she is a brand ambassador).

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Zendaya was adorned in diamond earrings and rings from London-based jeweler David Morris. If you zoom in a little closer, which photographers have been doing intentionally, you can see a simple gold wedding band on her finger layered underneath her sparkling stones.

Although much of the focus has been on her ring finger, it was her layered David Morris diamond necklaces that really stole the show.

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Since the ‘something old’ and ‘something new’ looks seem to have been checked off the list, it only leaves room for two more outfits to complete the rhyme.