In a lavish wedding event that could only be rivaled by the likes of Princess Diana or Elizabeth Taylor, Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3. As the anticipated nuptials grew closer, fans and culture commentators alike couldn’t help but speculate on every glamorous detail of what would certainly be an affair to remember — from the star-studded guest list to the location, and of course what the 14-time Grammy Award winner would be wearing. Of course, Swift has collected quite a list of go-to designers over her decades attending awards shows and other fashion-forward occasions, which made it hard to say with 100 percent confidence exactly who would be behind her wedding dress. Not to mention, the singer’s eras have been wide ranging to say the least. Thankfully some of these answers were revealed post-vows, when an official press release announced that both the bride and groom’s looks were custom creations by Jonathan Anderson for Christian Dior.

Based on some of her most famous past ensembles, experts had labels like Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton, and Ralph Lauren as the frontrunners to create Swift’s bridal attire, so the Dior news came as a surprise to many. That said, the “Love Story” singer actually does in fact have history with the iconic fashion house. While she had previously not worn a design from Anderson’s creative direction at Dior, she’s leaned on the label for both head-to-toe red carpet looks — notably her plaid corset and matching skirt with black shorts and thigh-high boots at the 2024 MTV VMAs — as well as luxe off-duty accessories. Yes, like so many other fashion lovers, Swift is a sucker for a good saddle bag.

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Anderson, whose first 2027 Cruise Collection debuted in May, is known for his boundary-pushing designs. But since landing at Dior back last year, he’s shown a softer side. His Fall/Winter show earlier this year was unexpectedly romantic, a trend that continued with the creative director’s gracefully draped, drop waist dresses with rosette details for Cruise. With that in mind, it’s not all that surprising that the in-demand designer secured the sought-after gig of dreaming up Swift’s bridal attire.

According to the press release, this was Anderson’s “first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity”. And while official images of the final looks for the newlyweds — which included custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry — have not yet been released, it’s safe to say that it probably won’t be his last. As for the rest of the evening’s memorable looks, glamorous guests arrived in black tie ensembles by other Swift-approved labels like Wiederhoeft, Oscar de la Renta, and Valentino. All in all, an evening filled with plenty of inspiration in time to wrap up wedding season.