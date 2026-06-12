If there’s anyone who can attend a red carpet premiere, sit courtside at an NBA finals game, and then be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as its youngest-ever female honoree all in one week, it’s Taylor Swift. The Eras Tour performer made three major New York appearances — including the Toy Story 5 premiere, where she also took the stage — proving her athletic level endurance, once again. While Swift may have been tired from cheering the night before at Game 4 of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals, she still managed to look sprightly in a custom dress by Givenchy at the 55th annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 11 — quite a difference from the ‘Stevie Knicks’ blue and orange t-shirt her friend Alana Haim made for her the night before.

Swift landed on the Marriott Marquis Hotel red carpet in a corseted floral gown holding a custom clutch made just for her. The strapless satin crepe silhouette was imagined by Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton and styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, featuring ‘Old Masters’ pink and red floral embroidery, per the label.

The look was completed with black sliced heels and gold-burgundy drop earrings, also from Givenchy by Sarah Burton. For jewelry, Swift stacked on a Mindi Mond New York bracelet, a Jessica McCormack bracelet, and an Amrapali Jewels ring to complement her stunning engagement ring.

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The Hall of Fame induction marked a historic milestone for Swift, who joins a legacy of songwriting greats — and she still somehow found the time to make it one of her best style weeks of the year.