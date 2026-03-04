The second day of Paris Fashion Week closed in Anthony Vaccarello’s signature fashion: inside a glass-walled venue overlooking the illuminated Eiffel Tower in the distance. The Saint Laurent Women’s Winter 2026 show was held on March 3 and as you’d expect, it drew a stacked celebrity crowd. Among the stars in attendance were Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Michelle Pfeiffer, Olivia Wilde, and arguably everyone’s favorite Saint Laurent muse, Zoë Kravitz. The actor returned to the front row in an espresso brown custom look from the label for which she has been an ambassador since 2017.

Kravitz’s ensemble featured a glistening, almost sheer long-sleeve turtleneck tucked into baggy pleated trousers with a croc-embossed belt. In lieu of a handbag, she held a fur muff in her right arm, with a pair of patent leather loafers to finish. Kravitz’s stylist, Danielle Goldberg revealed that the all-brown look was a custom menswear design on her Instagram — which was so fitting for this show in particular.

According to the show notes, “At Saint Laurent, structure is memory. For Winter 2026, the house returns to its most foundational principles: precision, repetition, and the architecture of the body — stripped of nostalgia and distilled to purity.” These themes were evident as soon as the first models appeared on the runway wearing tailored cinched-waist pantsuits with nothing underneath. The approach was described as “silhouettes that move between femininity and masculinity with quiet authority,” according to notes.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Kravitz’s menswear choice suddenly made total sense: She walked the line of androgyny with total confidence. And while the first eight looks of the show were simple black suiting, the rest of the models told a different story — one that Kravitz is very familiar with. The collection featured sheer lace evening looks that were as delicate as they were seductive.

Kravitz was seated in good company next to Kate Moss and Blackpink’s Rosé while taking in the show.

WWD/Getty Images

Here’s to hoping that The Batman actor will wear one of the latest runway looks on a red carpet soon.