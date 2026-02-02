Unless you’re nominated, scoring a ticket to the 68th Annual Grammy Awards might be a tough feat. But if you happen to be a celebrity living in Hollywood, an invitation to one of the night’s many after-parties shouldn’t be as hard to come by. From bashes hosted by Universal and Sony Music Group to W Magazine’s soirée with Charli XCX and Saint Laurent, and a private party at the Polo Lounge, there were multiple hot spots to keep the party going long after the curtains closed.

With cameras flashing and drinks still flowing, stars were quick to slip out of their red carpet gowns and into second looks that felt more relaxed, but no less stylish. Attendees and winners alike, including this year’s Best New Artist Olivia Dean, opted for pared-back party ensembles. Dean, who wore a custom black and white Chanel ball gown earlier the evening, changed into a minimalist black midi dress while keeping the same contrasting Chanel cap-toe slingbacks from the ceremony.

Teyana Taylor went in a totally different direction, swapping her chest-baring Tom Ford gown for an incognito trench coat — proving that no matter what she wears she’ll look extremely chic. Former Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo also made a stylish late-night appearance (even though she skipped the ceremony for the first time in four years). She stepped out in an archival nude netted Valentino mini dress from the label’s 2007 archive, pairing the short sleeve silhouette with a pale pink satin bra and underwear set. She didn’t even need a seat inside the Crypto.com Arena in order to end the night a winner.

See who else made an after-party appearance after last night’s epic award show.

Teyana Taylor

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Diggzy / BACKGRID

In vintage Valentino.

Demi Lovato

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Olivia Dean

PGP / BACKGRID

Audrey Nuna, Ejae & Rei Ami

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Martha Stewart

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Tate McRae

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Katseye

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In custom Ludovic de saint Sernin.

Rosé

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Grace Van Patten

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Melanie Miller / BACKGRID

Adwoa Aboah

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson

BACKGRID

In Christian Siriano and Ralph Lauren.

Charli XCX

Roger / BACKGRID

Gabbriette

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

BACKGRID

Devon Lee Carlson

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Sydney Carlson

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Tove Lo

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti