During an award season soirée, it doesn’t take long for a style trend to reveal itself. Typically, about halfway through the red carpet circuit, fashion enthusiasts notice stylish similarities between their favorite A-listers. For instance, at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, halter-shaped necklines dominated the red carpet. Inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus (to name a few) revamped the sleek silhouette next to striking gowns.

The halter-neck craze started strong with Carpenter’s grand entrance. The Grammy winner looked glamorous in a baby blue gown custom-made by JW Anderson. Her knotted neckline was decorated with a diamond chain that stretched to the bottom of her plunging back. The retro-inspired embellishment was courtesy of Chopard. Shortly after the Short n’ Sweet star’s arrival, Cyrus followed suit in a leather maxi dress from Saint Laurent. Contrary to Carpenter, the “Flowers” singer’s bodice was in a criss-cross shape, alongside a stomach cutout. Then, Olivia Rodrigo even got in on the halter action.

But wait — there’s more. The trend even popped up on the Grammys stage. Keep scrolling for the best halter-neck moments from the 2025 Grammys. And, don’t be shocked if the trend continues at future award shows.

Miley Cyrus

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on the fashion muse in a criss-cross leather gown from Saint Laurent.

Sabrina Carpenter

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Carpenter was a vision in baby blue, thanks to her halter-neck gown from JW Anderson. The most elegant accents were the knotted neckline, the Chopard diamond necklace, and the feather waistline.

Olivia Rodrigo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Traitor” singer gave major ‘90s supermodel energy in a vintage black gown from Versace S/S ‘00. Alongside the turtleneck-esque collar, the dress featured numerous sultry cutouts.

Chappell Roan

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

While performing her chart-topping hit, “Pink Pony Club,” Roan shimmered in a metallic pink bodysuit with Western-inspired decorations. If you look closely enough, you’ll see a heart-shaped halter around her neck.

Claudia Sulewski

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

With her boyfriend, Finneas by her side, Sulewski stunned in an emerald green halter-neck gown from Vivienne Westwood.