(Red Carpet)
Halter Necklines Got A Sultry Revamp At The 2025 Grammys
Thanks to Olivia, Miley, and more.
During an award season soirée, it doesn’t take long for a style trend to reveal itself. Typically, about halfway through the red carpet circuit, fashion enthusiasts notice stylish similarities between their favorite A-listers. For instance, at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, halter-shaped necklines dominated the red carpet. Inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus (to name a few) revamped the sleek silhouette next to striking gowns.
The halter-neck craze started strong with Carpenter’s grand entrance. The Grammy winner looked glamorous in a baby blue gown custom-made by JW Anderson. Her knotted neckline was decorated with a diamond chain that stretched to the bottom of her plunging back. The retro-inspired embellishment was courtesy of Chopard. Shortly after the Short n’ Sweet star’s arrival, Cyrus followed suit in a leather maxi dress from Saint Laurent. Contrary to Carpenter, the “Flowers” singer’s bodice was in a criss-cross shape, alongside a stomach cutout. Then, Olivia Rodrigo even got in on the halter action.
But wait — there’s more. The trend even popped up on the Grammys stage. Keep scrolling for the best halter-neck moments from the 2025 Grammys. And, don’t be shocked if the trend continues at future award shows.
Miley Cyrus
All eyes were on the fashion muse in a criss-cross leather gown from Saint Laurent.
Sabrina Carpenter
Carpenter was a vision in baby blue, thanks to her halter-neck gown from JW Anderson. The most elegant accents were the knotted neckline, the Chopard diamond necklace, and the feather waistline.
Olivia Rodrigo
The “Traitor” singer gave major ‘90s supermodel energy in a vintage black gown from Versace S/S ‘00. Alongside the turtleneck-esque collar, the dress featured numerous sultry cutouts.
Chappell Roan
While performing her chart-topping hit, “Pink Pony Club,” Roan shimmered in a metallic pink bodysuit with Western-inspired decorations. If you look closely enough, you’ll see a heart-shaped halter around her neck.
Claudia Sulewski
With her boyfriend, Finneas by her side, Sulewski stunned in an emerald green halter-neck gown from Vivienne Westwood.