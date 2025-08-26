Forget orange era, Taylor Swift is officially in her engaged era. The mega-watt star announced the milestone with Travis Kelce, revealing a look at her show-stopping engagement ring by independent jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck.

The performer and NFL star, who have been dating for two years, shared the news via a collaborative post on Instagram. The post shows the fairytale-style proposal moment which took place in a flower-filled garden. In the instantly-viral images, Swift is on cloud nine in a striped halter-neck sun dress by Polo Ralph Lauren. As the couple enjoy a glass of champagne, she kicked her legs up on Kelce’s lap to show off her Louis Vuitton sandals.

The blissful carousel also reveals a close-up of what everyone is no doubt waiting for: the ring! Rather than opt for a storied jewelry house or a big name celebrity jeweler, Kelce opted to commission a New York City-based designer Kindred Lubeck, for something truly unique and special.

The 35-year-old said ‘yes’ to a stunning round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in gold, surrounded by gold filagree details. Naturally, it looked right at home with her diamond-studded gold Cartier Panthère watch sparkling from her wrist.

Instagram

Speaking to The Zoe Report, Kegan Fisher, co-founder and CEO of fine jewelry brand and engagement ring purveyor Frank Darling, said that she would estimate the cost of the statement ring at around $750K “based on the spread of the specific stone.” She added: “The cutting style is indicative of a diamond cutter that specializes in modern antique cuts with elongated ratios in higher colors and clarities.”

The Florida-born gold smith and engraver is the daughter of popular jeweler Jay Lubeck, from whom she learned her craft during the pandemic.

Since striking out on her own and launching her line, Artifex Fine Jewelry, she has amassed a following for her vintage-inspired, trend-defying, and thoroughly unique creations: something that is right up Swift’s alley.

In a video shared on Instagram, Lubeck proudly shared a glimpse at the first-ever engagement ring in 2022. From her inaugural sparkler to designing what’s likely to be the most talked-about rock of the year: quite the trajectory.