Though she’s one of the most famous superstars in the world, Miley Cyrus still likes to keep certain things low-key. Her red carpet style isn’t one of them. On December 1, she attended the global premiere of Avatar: Fire And Ash at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando. Cyrus, who worked on a song for the film, opted for a dramatic Gucci gown straight off the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway. While the “Flowers” singer posed for the cameras alongside Morando, fans noticed that she was wearing something more than just her Messika diamond jewelry on her ring finger. The Grammy-winner is known to keep her personal life somewhat private, therefore the Internet went into a total frenzy at the idea of this being the 33-year-old’s way of casually dropping the news of her engagement.

The very next day, Cyrus shared photos from the premiere to her Instagram grid with the caption, “Baby, when we dream we dream as one.” And even though those are the lyrics to the song she co-wrote with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for the film, it still feels like she was hinting at a relationship status change. So naturally, TZR had to get the inside scoop directly from the source. No, not Cyrus—though that would’ve been cool. Instead? the ring designer herself.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

According to her publicists, the diamond ring in question was designed by Beverly Hills-based fine jewelry label Jacquie Aiche. It’s a custom designed 14k yellow gold cushion cut diamond engagement ring. But that’s all she was able to say for now.

From the looks of it, it feels safe to say that congratulations are in order for Cyrus and Morando. Cyrus is really living the best of both worlds, isn’t she?