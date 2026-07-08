The wedding of the year — or perhaps the decade — has come and gone. Yes, we’re talking about that star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden last Friday night, where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said “I do” in front of reportedly 1,000 guests. Fortunately for Swifties, the frenzy surrounding the nuptials is far from over, especially as celebrities continue to reveal their wedding-guest looks on social media. One common thread among many of the ensembles? They recently debuted on the runway. After all, you can’t attend T&T’s big day without wearing something extravagant.

Celebrities arrived in looks from fashion heavyweights like Chanel and Erdem, as well as buzzy, up-and-coming labels such as Wiederhoeft and Conner Ives. Gracie Abrams opted for the former, dazzling in a red embellished dress from Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 collection, which debuted on a New York City subway platform last November. Gigi Hadid, meanwhile, wore a Barbie-esque pink gown from Wiederhoeft’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway — the same sparkly piece previously seen on Brittany Snow, Sabrina Carpenter, Shabana Azeez, Chloe Kim, and Annabelle Wallis. (Consider it the sisterhood of the traveling dress.)

Ahead, see all the straight-off-the-runway looks spotted at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding. Perhaps they’ll tide you over until the bride’s highly anticipated fashion reveal.

Gracie Abrams

(+) @gracieabrams (+) Courtesy Of Chanel INFO 1/2

Abrams’ bold red crystal-embellished dress packed a playful (and polished) punch. The look first debuted on the runway — err, subway platform — last fall as part of Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers d’Art 2026 collection. The slinky ombré gown featured a draped cowl neckline and an open back. Safe to say, the Chanel ambassador understood the assignment.

Gigi Hadid

(+) @dimitrishair (+) George Chinsee/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The dress that just keeps on giving. If Hadid’s number looks familiar, it’s probably because a string of celebrities have already stepped out in the hot pink design. Hand-embroidered with pink glass-cut beads and complete with an interior corset, the glittering gown earned the model a spot on many best-dressed lists. Paired with her bouncy blonde hair, Hadid looked every inch the Barbie doll in the Wiederhoeft Spring/Summer 2025 creation.

Jennifer Lopez

(+) @jlo (+) Courtesy Of Bach Mai INFO 1/2

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to Bach Mai’s designs, having worn several of the luxury label’s creations over the years. For the wedding, the multihyphenate — styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn — slipped into a black dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection, featuring a scoop-neck velvet bodice and a dramatic high-low skirt. A Carolina Herrera clutch and Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels completed the look.

Camila Cabello

(+) TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Olga Gasnier/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Camila Cabello made quite the entrance en route to the ceremony, taking to the New York City sidewalks in a striking red dress from Zimmermann’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Styled by Ronnie Hart, the singer’s look featured sheer lace fabric and a plunging neckline. She added a touch of edge to the romantic design with a black choker adorned with a cross pendant.

Griff

(+) @wiffygriffy (+) Courtesy Of Erdem INFO 1/2

Griff took a page out of Swift’s book, turning to Erdem’s Fall/Winter 2026 runway for the wedding — the same collection Swift wore to the Toy Story 5 premiere (you know, the off-the-shoulder patchwork mini dress). The British musician, however, opted for a blush pink lace ball gown featuring a sculptural silhouette and romantic black floral appliqués.

Gabriella Brooks

(+) @gabriella_brooks (+) Courtesy Of Conner Ives INFO 1/2

Like many guests, Gabriella Brooks — a model and Liam Hemsworth’s fiancée — got the pink memo, hitting the wedding in a Conner Ives Spring/Summer 2026 design. Unlike many attendees, however, Brooks skipped sequins in favor of feathers. In addition to the wispy plumage trim at the waist, the dress featured a halterneck silhouette and a body-skimming satin skirt.